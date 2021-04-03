पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राग जाग:जब अलार्म नहीं था तब प्रभाती सुनकर जागते थे लोग, बहुत पुरानी है लोगों को जगाने की लोकपरम्परा

शम्भू शरण सत्यार्थी3 घंटे पहले
  • कहते हैं, जब जागो तभी सवेरा। बात सही है, लेकिन संकट काल में हर क्षण जागरूक रहना ज़रूरी है। इस सिलसिले में याद आ रही है सुबह-सवेरे प्रभाती के गायन और वाचन के ज़रिए ‘जगाने’ की परम्परा।

प्रभाती गाने और काव्य-वाचन की परम्परा हमारे समाज में कब से रही है, इसका कोई लिखित इतिहास नहीं मिलता है। हालांकि जानकार बताते हैं कि जिस तरह माएं, दादी और नानी बच्चों को सुलाने के लिए आदिकाल से लोरी गाती रही हैं, उसी तरह लोगों को नींद से बाहर लाने के लिए प्रभाती गाने और काव्य पाठ की परम्परा भी रही है।

अक्सर बुज़ुर्ग और गायन में रुचि रखने वाले अन्य वय के लोग भोर में (यानी तीन से चार बजे के बीच) लय के साथ प्रभाती गाते या पढ़कर सुनाते रहे हैं। कहने की बात नहीं कि सुमधुर गीत की आवाज़ या पाठ-ध्वनि से लोग जाग जाते थे।

बता दें कि बच्चों को सुलाने के लिए गाई जाने वाली धुन की तरह ही प्रभाती भी पेश की जाती है। अब इसका प्रचलन ज़रा-सा कम हुआ है पर इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि ये विधा हमारा सांस्कृतिक गौरव है और इसे संरक्षित करना बेहद आवश्यक है।

कैसे पड़ा प्रभाती नाम
लोक संस्कृति के जानकार वीरेंद्र सिन्हा के मुताबिक, शहरीकरण और आधुनिक जीवन शैली के विस्तार से थोड़ा पहले गांव-क़स्बों में अक्सर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाते थे। इन आयोजनों में सारी रात कविता और गीत की प्रस्तुतियां दी जाती थीं। जब रात बीत जाती थी तो गायक कलाकार भोर के प्रहर में प्रभाती गाते थे। इसे भोरवी भी कहा जाता था। भोरवी नाम ही इसलिए पड़ा, क्योंकि इसे भोर में पेश किया जाता है।

बहुत-से बुज़ुर्ग भोर में भोरवी गाकर आनंद मग्न होते हैं और दूसरों को भी जागृत व आनंदित करते हैं। ये शब्दातीत अनुभव है। प्रभाती यानी भोरवी के अधिकतर गीतों के रचनाकारों का नाम ज्ञात नहीं हैं। कई ख्यात रचनाकारों ने भी प्रभाती की रचना की, लेकिन उन्होंने अपने नाम का प्रचार करने की जगह रचनाओं को अनाम रहकर लोकार्पित कर दिया। ज़रूरत है कि हम इस विरासत को संजोकर रखें।

काव्य-गीत की मनोरम रचना
लोक-कंठ में विराजमान भोरवी की रचनाएं मनोरम हैं। कुछ उदाहरण देखें। एक गीत में छोटी बच्ची को जगाने के लिए घर की नानी-दादी प्रभाती कविता सुना रही हैं-
मुन्नी जागो रात गई
सपनों वाली बात गई
उठो करो सबको प्रणाम
उसके बाद सम्भालो काम।
–––
इसी तरह एक अन्य प्रभाती में संदेश है कि मां लोरी गाकर सुलाती है और प्रभाती गाकर दादी जगाती हैं-
मीठी मीठी लोरी गाकर, मां तुझे सुलाती है
प्रभाती की टेर लगाकर दादी तुझे जगाती है।
–––
एक अन्य प्रभाती में कविता की तर्ज पर सुबह के मनोहारी दृश्यों की चर्चा की गई है-
रात गई अब हुआ सवेरा
किरणों ने डाला है डेरा
बोलो बोलो तुम क्यों हो मौन?
देर तलक सोया है कौन?
मुर्ग़ा बोला कुंकड़ू कूं,
हुआ सबेरा सोया क्यों?
मुन्ने अपना बिस्तर त्याग
देखो समय रहा है भाग
चिड़िया और कबूतर बोले,
डाली डाली कौआ डोले
नाच रहा बगिया में मोर
जागो जागो हो गई भोर
खो देता है सोने वाला,
जगने वाला पाता है
सही समय पर उठने वाला
बालक सबको भाता है।
–––
ऐसी ही अनेक कविताओं में सुबह उठने के लिए बच्चों को प्रेरित किया जाता है-
टिक टिक करती घड़ी चली
सर सर करती पवन बही
झटपट कर जो बिस्तर छोड़े
शाला पहुंचे समय सही।
–––
बच्चों को जगाने के लिए ये कविताएं प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। ये चांद छू लेने और हंसने की नसीहत देती हैं-
पूर्व दिशा से सूर्य आया
संग अपने उजियारा लाया
तुम भी अपना बिस्तर छोड़ो
निंदिया से तुम नाता तोड़ो
सही समय पर सदा उठेंगे
दुनिया की हम सैर करेंगे
पार करें, पर्वत मैदान
देखे जगत हमारी शान
सबसे पहले जगने वाला
चांद खिलौना पाएगा
चंदा के संग तारे पाकर
खिल खिल हंसता जाएगा।

अब बात बड़ों की
बच्चे ही नहीं, प्रभाती की रचना तो हर आम-ओ-ख़ास के लिए हुई है। एक उदाहरण देखें-
उठ जाग मुसाफ़िर भोर भई
अब रैन कहां जो सोवत है।
जो सोवत है सो खोवत है
जो जागत है सो पावत है।
–––
इसी तरह आंचलिक भाषा-बोली में भी रचनाएं मिल जाती हैं। मसलन, नई-नवेली दुल्हन ससुराल आई है। भोर में उठकर वो आंगन बुहारना चाहती है। यहां सरस तरीके से ग्राम्य संस्कृति का वर्णन किया गया है-
पिपरा के पात झरी जाला अंगनवा
कइसे बहारूं पात जी
इहे अंगनवा ससुर जी खड़े हैं
कइसे बहारूं पात जी
ओहि अंगनवा भैसुर जी खड़े हैं
कइसे बहारूं पात जी।
–––
इस तरह की सैकड़ों प्रभाती-भोरवी ग्रामीण अंचल में सुनने को मिल जाती हैं। अफ़सोस कि इनका दस्तावेज़ीकरण नहीं हुआ है। यदि इन्हें संकलित किया जाए तो निश्चय ही अनंतकाल तक हमारी लोक संस्कृति का ये अनूठा रंग अक्षुण्ण रहेगा।

