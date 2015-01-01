पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विदेशी अदालतों पर भरोसा:बड़ी संख्या में भारत के कारोबारी विवाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रिब्यूनल में जा रहे

  • पिछले साल भारतीय कंपनियों ने सिंगापुर में 500 मामले दाखिल किए, ये सब देशों से अधिक

अमेजन, वोडाफोन और केर्न्स एनर्जी अलग-अलग उद्योगों (ई-कॉमर्स, टेलीकॉम और तेल, गैस की खोज ) में काम करती हैं। लेकिन, उनकी सबकी दुविधा एक समान है। वे सब अपनी भारतीय कंपनियों की कानूनी लड़ाई भारत के बाहर लड़ रही हैं। ये तीन कंपनियां एक बड़ी लहर का हिस्सा हैं। पिछले साल सिंगापुर इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेशन सेंटर में भारत से लगभग 500 मामले दायर किए गए। इस मामले में बाकी देश बहुत पीछे हैं। पेरिस स्थित अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स के माध्यम से 147 भारतीय कंपनियों के मामले दाखिल किए गए। वैसे, लंदन भी भारतीय व्यावसायिक विवादों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण केंद्र है। हेग में भी कुछ मामले जाते हैं।

विश्वास किया जाता है, भारत सरकार इस ट्रेंड को नापसंद करती है। इसे देश के कानूनों और न्यायिक प्रक्रिया की अवहेलना मानती है। देश के कानूनी मामलों में बाहरी दखल का बार एसोसिएशन विरोध करती है। बाहर जाने वाले विवादों को दो श्रेणियों में विभाजित कर सकते हैं। पहले तरह के मामले का संबंध भारत सरकार से है। कानूनी फर्म निशिथ देसाई एसोसिएट्स के व्यापक देसाई ने एक दर्जन से अधिक पेंडिंग बड़े मामलों की सूची बनाई है। 2017 में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज ने भारत सरकार द्वारा 1.6 अरब डॉलर का दावा करने के खिलाफ सिंगापुर में दस्तक दी थी। रिलायंस के पक्ष में फैसला हुआ।

केर्न्स ने 2012 में पास कानून के तहत वसूले गए 1.4 अरब डॉलर के टैक्स की वापसी का मामला हेग की अदालत में दायर किया है। इसका फैसला कभी भी आ सकता है। वोडाफोन को भी हेग की अदालत से इसी कानून के तहत लिए गए टैक्स के मामले में राहत मिली है। बताया जाता है, विदेशों में चल रहे मामलों से सरकार नाराज है। वह सोचती है कि विदेशियों को भारतीय टैक्सों का विरोध करने का अधिकार नहीं है। ऐसे मामलों के कारण सरकार 73 द्विपक्षीय निवेश संधियों से अलग हट गई है।

विदेशों में निपट रहे दूसरी श्रेणी के मामले केवल निजी पक्षों के बीच हैं। ये इसलिए विदेशी अदालतों में जाते हैं क्योंकि वहां मामले तेजी से निपटते हैं जबकि भारतीय अदालतों में देर होती है। रिसर्च ग्रुप दक्ष के एक अध्ययन के मुताबिक मुंबई हाईकोर्ट में एक मामले का निपटारा होने में तीन साल से अधिक लगते हैं तो दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में लगभग तीन वर्ष लगते हैं। मुंबई हाईकोर्ट के वकीलों का कहना है कि 1960 से पेंडिंग मामले भी मिल जाएंगे।

