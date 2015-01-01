पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिका में पब्लिक टॉयलेट की कमी:महामारी के बाद पब्लिक टॉयलेट की कमी बढ़ी, पैसे देकर भी यूज नहीं कर पा रहे लोग

एक घंटा पहले
  • मुफ्त और सस्ते टॉयलेट्स की संख्या लगातार घट रही, इसके विरोध में कई आंदोलन भी हुए

अमेरिका में सार्वजनिक सुविधाघरों यानी पब्लिक टॉयलेट्स की कमी महसूस की जा रही है। मुफ्त और सस्ते सरकारी टॉयलेट की संख्या पहले की तुलना में कम हो गई है। 9/11 के आतंकवादी हमले और ओकलाहोमा सिटी में बम हमलों के बाद सरकारी इमारतों के टॉयलेट तक जनता की पहुंच सीमित कर दी गई है। कई स्थानों पर पैसे देने के बाद ही टॉयलेट का उपयोग करने की अनुमति है। इससे बेघर और गरीब लोगों को परेशानी है। महामारी के बाद सार्वजनिक टॉयलेट बंद करने से समस्या बढ़ी है।

टॉयलेट के उपयोग में भेदभाव के विरोध में कई बार आंदोलन हो चुके हैं। 2016 में उत्तर केरोलिना के एक कानून में किन्नरों के लिए उनके जन्म के जेंडर वाले टॉयलेट के इस्तेमाल का प्रावधान था। इसका विरोध हुआ था। कुछ कंपनियों ने राज्य से अपना कारोबार समेट लिया था। विरोध के बाद कानून रद्द कर दिया गया। राज्य और स्थानीय सरकारों को सार्वजनिक इमारतों के टॉयलेट के उपयोग पर कानून बनाने से रोक दिया गया। 1 दिसंबर को कानून खत्म हो गया। अब स्थानीय सरकारें किन्नरों के खिलाफ भेदभाव रोकने के कानून बना सकेंगी।

1950 और 1960 में नागरिक अधिकार आंदोलनकारियों ने केवल गोरे लोगों के लिए शौचालयों की खिलाफत की थी। 1969 में ओकलैंड की एक विधायक मार्गरेट फोंग ईयु ने राज्य की राजधानी में सार्वजनिक भवनों में पे टॉयलेट्स के विरोध में एक सुविधाघर को हथौड़े से तोड़ डाला था। 1973 में महिलाओं, पुरुषों के लिए बराबर टॉयलेट बनाने की मांग पर हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के लोवेल हॉल की सीढ़ियां पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नकली पेशाब डाल दी थी।

अमेरिका में टॉयलेट की सुविधा पर शुल्क लगाने के विरोध में छात्रों ने 1970 के दशक में आंदोलन चलाए थे। इसके बाद कई राज्योंं में पे टॉयलेट्स पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई थी। तोड़फोड़ और खर्च बढ़ने पर बड़ी संख्या में सार्वजनिक सुविधाघर बंद कर दिए गए। मेरीलैंड यूनिवर्सिटी की तान्या लोवेल बैंक्स के अनुसार सार्वजनिक टॉयलेट अब भी बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद हैं। लेकिन,उस पर चर्चा चलती रहती है। कई स्थानों में केवल ग्राहकों के लिए टॉयलेट हैं। सार्वजनिक स्थान पर पेशाब करना अपराध है लेकिन बेघर और गरीब लोगों के पास सार्वजनिक स्थानों में जाने के अलावा कोई रास्ता नहीं है।

