अमेरिका की आर्थिक स्थिति:अमेरिकी अर्थव्यवस्था के पटरी पर लौटने की शुरुआत हुई

2 घंटे पहले
  • नए राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के सामने महामारी के साथ आर्थिक संकट से निपटने की चुनौती

अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति जोसफ बाइडेन को विरासत में दो प्रमुख चुनौतियां मिलेंगी। कोरोना वायरस महामारी और अधिक गंभीर हो रही है। उसके कारण भारी आर्थिक संकट हो सकता है। बाइडेन को टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों की नई भूमिका के हिसाब से प्राथमिकताएं तय करनी होंगी। अच्छी खबर है कि विकास दर लड़खड़ाने के बाद प्रभावशाली तरीके से बेहतर हो रही है। अधिकतर विशेषज्ञों के अनुमान से अधिक तेजी से बेरोजगारी दर गिरी है। यह अप्रैल के 14.7 प्रतिशत से अक्टूबर में 6.9 प्रतिशत पर आ गई। प्राइवेट सेक्टर में यदि सितंबर, अक्टूबर की गति से रोजगार बढ़ना जारी रहा तो वह एक साल से कम समय में महामारी से पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच जाएगी। अनुमान है कि 2020 में किसी अन्य बड़े अमीर देश के मुकाबले अमेरिका की अर्थव्यवस्था अधिक सिकुड़ेगी। हालांकि, जैसी आशंका थी, वैसा आर्थिक नुकसान होने के संकेत नहीं हैं।

दुर्भाग्य से बेहतर हो रही स्थिति के लिए ठंड के मौसम में वायरस की नई लहर ने खतरा पैदा कर दिया है। हर किसी को जल्दी वैक्सीन लगाना आसान नहीं है। पहले इमर्जेंसी कर्मचारियों और कमजोर लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। अमेरिका के कुछ हिस्सों में जल्द ही अधिक पाबंदियां और लॉकडाउन लागू हो सकता है। वायरस यदि फिर से अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान पहुंचाता है तो मार्च जैसे सरकारी सहायता पैकेज से अधिक लाभ नहीं होगा। सीनेट में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी सीमित सहायता से ज्यादा के लिए तैयार नहीं होगी। बाइडेन को वैक्सीन के आने तक संसद को अधिक सहायता देने के लिए मनाने का मुश्किल काम करना होगा। नए राष्ट्रपति को वैक्सीन आने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था के बदलाव पर ध्यान देना पड़ेगा। यह महामारी से समय से एकदम अलग होगा।

संकट की वजह से डिजिटाइजेशन की गति तेज हुई है। इसने 2020 में कारोबार और निवेश में परिवर्तन किया है। महामारी खत्म होने के बाद भी ट्रेंड नहीं बदलेगा। कारोबार पर टेक्नोलॉजी के हावी से होने से निवेश का तरीका बदला है। टेक्नोलॉजी और बौद्धिक संपदा में कुल निवेश की हिस्सेदारी 40 फीसदी हो सकती है। इस दुनिया में वालमार्ट को ई-कॉमर्स दिग्गज बनना पड़ेगा। फोर्ड को इलेक्ट्रिक कार बनाने के लिए टेस्ला से मुकाबला करना होगा। मैकडॉनल्ड भी अपनी डिजिटल रणनीति पर काम कर रही है। टेक्नोलॉजी क्रांति अर्थव्यवस्था में वैसा ही बदलाव करेगी जैसा 1990 के दशक में राष्ट्रपति बिल क्लिंटन के जमाने में हुआ था।

