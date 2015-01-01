पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव:बाइडेन को बुरी तरह विभाजित अमेरिका की कमान मिलेगी; ट्रम्प शैली की राजनीति चलती रहेगी

एक घंटा पहले
  • महामारी का प्रकोप, डेढ़ लाख करोड़ रु. के खर्च से चले लंबे अभियान का वोटर पर ज्यादा असर नहीं
  • नए राष्ट्रपति इमिग्रेशन और विदेश नीति के मामले में बदलाव करेंगे

1.28 लाख करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर कई माह तक चले चुनाव अभियान के बाद भी तय नहीं हुआ है कि जो बाइडेन अमेरिका के अगले राष्ट्रपति होंगे या डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प किसी तरह दूसरा कार्यकाल हासिल कर लेंगे। वैसे, बाइडेन के व्हाइट हाउस में जाने की पूरी संभावना है। उनके कार्यकाल में व्हाइट हाउस के तेवर पूरी तरह अलग होंगे। राष्ट्रपति के आक्रामक ट्वीट और देश को बांटने के प्रयास नहीं होंगे। व्यक्तिगत बदले के लिए सरकारी मशीनरी का इस्तेमाल बंद हो जाएगा। बाइडेन शालीन और उदार हैं। मतदान खत्म होने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि वे देश को एकजुट रखेंगे। बाइडेन की जीत से जलवायु, बाहरी लोगों के अमेरिका में प्रवेश, सहयोगी देशों से संबंधों जैसे मामलों में अमेरिकी नीति में बदलाव आएगा।

पिछले 40 साल में यह पहला मौका होगा जब सत्तासीन राष्ट्रपति दूसरी बार नहीं चुना जाएगा। अनुमान है, आम वोटरों के मामले में ट्रम्प लगभग पांच प्रतिशत वोटों से पीछे रहेंगे। बाइडेन को 52% और ट्रम्प को 47% पॉपुलर वोट मिलने की संभावना है। राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में कांटे की टक्कर का अर्थ है, अमेरिका में लोकलुभावन राजनीति बनी रहेगी। इस चुनाव से स्पष्ट है कि 2016 में ट्रम्प की आश्चर्यजनक विजय असामान्य नहीं थी। यह उनकी रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में महत्वपूर्ण वैचारिक परिवर्तन की शुरुआत है। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के भीषण प्रकोप के बावजूद ट्रम्प ने 2016 से अधिक वोट हासिल किए हैं। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को प्रतिनिधि सदन में अच्छी सीटें मिली हैं। सीनेट पर उनका कब्जा बने रहने के आसार हैं। पार्टी ट्रम्प के प्रभाव से फिलहाल बाहर नहीं निकलेगी। संभव है, ट्रम्प या उनके परिवार का कोई सदस्य 2024 का राष्ट्रपति चुनाव लड़े।

ट्रम्प को निर्णायक तौर पर ठुकराने में अमेरिका की विफलता से दुनिया दो नतीजों पर पहुंचेगी। पहला- लोकलुभावन और राष्ट्रवादी राजनीति को एजेंडा बनाने वाले नेताओं को अब अहसास होगा कि उनके जैसी राजनीति का भविष्य अमेरिका के बाहर भी चमकदार है। ऐसे नेता ट्रम्प से प्रेरणा लेते हैं। ट्रम्प की बुरी हार से ब्राजील के जेयर बोलसोनारो और फ्रांस की मेरीन ली पेन जैसे राजनेता मुश्किल में पड़ सकते थे। इसकी बजाय ब्रिटेन में ब्रेक्सिट पार्टी के पूर्व नेता नाइजेल फराग वापसी की योजना बना रहे हैं। ट्रम्प के लिए समर्थन जारी रहने से संकेत मिलता है कि इमिग्रेशन, शहरी अभिजात्य लोगों और ग्लोबलाइजेशन को रद्द करने का विचार आगे भी चलता रहेगा।

दूसरा- अमेरिका पर निर्भर होने के प्रति सतर्क रहना। ट्रम्प विदेशी गठबंधनों और बहुपक्षीय सहयोग के खिलाफ हैं। इसके विपरीत बाइडेन सीनेट में रहते हुए अमेरिकी कूटनीति के परंपरागत मूल्यों के पक्षधर हैं। वे निश्चित रूप से अपने सहयोगियों से निकट रिश्तों के बढ़ावा देंगे। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन में बने रहेंगे। जलवायु परिवर्तन पर पेरिस समझौते में फिर शामिल होंगे।

चुनाव परिणाम से पेचीदा दृश्य उभरा है। सीनेट पर कब्जा करने में डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की विफलता का मतलब है कि बाइडेन को विधेयक पास कराने और जजों की नियुक्तियों में कठिनाई होगी। इससे गोरे और खासतौर से अमेरिका के ग्रामीण इलाकों के वोटरों को रिझाने में डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की ‌विफलता भी सामने आई है। युवा अफ्रीकी-अमेरिकी पुरुषों और टेक्सास, फ्लोरिडा में लेटिन अमेरिकी देशों से आए हिस्पेनिक वोटरों को आकर्षित करने में भी पार्टी नाकाम रही है। नतीजों में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के लिए भी सबक छिपे हैं।

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में साथ देने वाले अश्वेत और हिस्पेनिक वोटरों के समर्थन से साफ है कि रिपब्लिकन पार्टी भी अल्पसंख्यकों का समर्थन हासिल कर सकती है। पार्टी गोरों के प्रभुत्व और श्रेष्ठता को हवा देने खतरनाक राजनीति पर चल रही है। इस चुनाव ने एक बार फिर दर्शाया है कि अमेरिका एक विभाजित देश है। उसके कई नेता सामाजिक विभाजन को बढ़ावा देते हैं लेकिन ट्रम्प के समान किसी अन्य नेता ने देश को इतना अधिक विभाजित नहीं किया है।

भारी मतदान से डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी को अधिक फायदा नहीं

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बावजूद अमेरिका में 1900 के बाद सबसे अधिक वोट पड़े हैं। अन्य बड़े लोकतांत्रिक देशों की तुलना में वोटों की गिनती तेजी से नहीं हो पाई है। भारत में पिछले साल के आम चुनाव में 60 करोड़ से अधिक वोटों की गिनती कुछ घंटों में हो गई थी। उधर, अमेरिका में 14 करोड़ वोटों की गिनती में कई दिन लग रहे हैं। भारी मतदान से डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी को बहुत फायदा नहीं हुआ है। बाइडेन को अधिक पॉपुलर वोट मिलने से पता लगता है कि डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी को अधिकतर अमेरिकी वोटर पसंद करते हैं। पिछले 8 राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में से सात चुनाव में डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के हिस्से में आम वोटर के अधिक वोट आए हैं। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को 2004 में आम वोटर का ज्यादा समर्थन मिला था। 2020 का चुनाव परिणाम कई मायनों में 2012 के समान हैं। उस समय डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के बराक ओबामा ने रिपब्लिकन मिट रोमनी को बहुत कम अंतर से हराया था।

पिछले चुनाव के 90% वोटर ट्रम्प के साथ रहे

कई महत्वपूर्ण घटनाक्रमों के बीच भी अमेरिकी वोटर की सोच में बहुत ज्यादा अंतर नहीं आया है। कोरोना वायरस महामारी में दो लाख 30 हजार से अधिक अमेरिकियों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस कारण अर्थव्यवस्था की हालत खराब है। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर पिछले साल महाभियोग चल चुका है। पुलिस के हाथों अश्वेतों की मौत के विरोध में उग्र आंदोलन हुए हैं। कई शहरों में हिंसा भड़की। लेकिन,विभाजनकारी राजनीति का असर कायम रहा। 2016 में ट्रम्प को वोट देने वाले 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक वोटरों ने इस बार भी ट्रम्प को वोट दिया है। ट्रम्प को अश्वेत युवाओं और हिस्पैनिक वोटरों का समर्थन बताता है कि नस्लभेद के आधार पर वोटरों का ज्यादा ध्रुवीकरण नहीं हुआ है। शैक्षणिक ध्रुवीकरण जरूर नजर आया है। बड़ी संख्या में कॉलेज शिक्षित वोटरों ने रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की साथ छोड़कर डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के पाले में आ गए हैं।

