  Hindi News
  Magazine
  Economist
  • Bomb Making In Asia And Middle East Will Intensify; China, Iran, North Korea's Fight Against Difficulty 30 January 2021

न्यूक्लियर वेपन की होड़:एशिया और मध्य पूर्व में बम बनाने की होड़ तेज होगी; चीन, ईरान, उत्तर कोरिया के लड़ाकू तेवरों से मुश्किल

  • आर्थिक और कूटनीतिक तौर पर मजबूत देशों की परमाणु हथियारों की महत्वाकांक्षा से विशेषज्ञ आशंकित
  • सबसे अधिक खतरा सऊदी अरब से हो सकता है, तुर्की भी पीछे नहींं

दुनिया में आज नौ देशों के पास परमाणु हथियार हैं। 25 साल पहले भी यही स्थिति थी। फिर भी, दुनिया के सबसे घातक हथियारों के प्रसार को रोकने का संघर्ष मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। पिछले बीस सालों में परमाणु हथियारों की महत्वाकांक्षा रखने वाले अधिकतर देश बहुत छोटे रहे हैं। अगले दस सालों में आर्थिक और कूटनीतिक तौर पर मजबूत देशों की महत्वाकांक्षाओं पर नियंत्रण पाना कठिन हो जाएगा। विशेषज्ञों को आशंका है कि पूर्व एशिया और मध्य पूर्व में परमाणु हथियार बनाने की हलचल तेज हो सकती है।

भारत, चीन, पाकिस्तान और उत्तर कोरिया अपने परमाणु हथियारों का नए सिरे से आधुनिकीकरण कर रहे हैं। चीन के क्षेत्रीय प्रभुत्व और उत्तर कोरिया के बढ़ते परमाणु शस्त्रागार से दक्षिण कोरिया और जापान आशंकित हैं। ईरान के परमाणु कार्यक्रम की छाया सऊदी अरब और तुर्की में महसूस की जा रही है। कुल मिलाकर नाभिकीय हथियार अशुभ संकेत दे रहे हैं।

अगर परमाणु हथियार खत्म नहीं होते हैं और देशों की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा पैदा हो सकता है तो कुछ देश अपना बम बना सकते हैं। पिछले वर्षों में अमेरिका ने ताईवान जैसे मित्रों की सुरक्षा की गारंटी बंद करने की धमकी और इराक के खिलाफ फौजी कार्रवाई कर परमाणु विस्तार पर नियंत्रण रखा है। लेकिन, आज अमेरिका की ताकत पहले से कम है। फिर डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के शासनकाल में अमेरिका के अपने सहयोगियों की रक्षा करने पर संदेह खड़ा हो गया था। अमेरिका ने अपने एशियाई सहयोगियों को परमाणु सुरक्षा दी है। उसका वादा है कि अगर उत्तर कोरिया या चीन दक्षिण कोरिया या जापान पर हमला करते हैं तो अमेरिका उन दोनों पर जवाबी हमला करेगा। पहले अमेरिका निश्चिंत था कि उसके शहर उत्तर कोरियाई मिसाइलों के दायरे से बाहर हैं। अब ऐसा नहीं है। उत्तर कोरिया पर अमेरिकी हमले की स्थिति में न्यूयॉर्क, सैन फ्रांसिस्को के लिए खतरा खड़ा हो सकता है। इस कारण बाइडेन कार्रवाई करने के इच्छुक नहीं होंगे।

जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और ताईवान जैसे लोकतांत्रिक देशों के मुकाबले मध्य पूर्व की स्थिति अलग है। ईरान के परमाणु कार्यक्रम में कटौती की संधि ध्वस्त हो रही है। अगर ईरान अपने कार्यक्रम पर आगे बढ़ा तो सऊदी अरब पीछे नहीं रहेगा। ऐसी स्थिति में तुर्की आगे बढ़ सकता है।

विएना निशस्त्रीकरण और अप्रसार सेंटर के गौखर मुख्तझानोवा का कहना है, 1990 में अमेरिका की नीति परमाणु हथियारों पर नियंत्रण और उनके खात्मे की थी। उसने भारत और पाकिस्तान के कार्यक्रम को रोकने के लिए प्रतिबंधों और कड़े रुख का सहारा लिया था। लेकिन, बाद में उसने छूट दे दी।

अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग में परमाणु अप्रसार नीति के प्रमुख मार्क फिट्जपैट्रिक का कहना है, जापान पर खतरा बढ़ने की स्थिति में जापानी वैज्ञानिक आदेश मिलने पर परमाणु हथियार बना सकते हैं। ताईवान भी चीन की बढ़ती क्षमता से चिंतित है। फिट्जपैट्रिक के अनुसार उत्तर कोरिया के बढ़ते हथियारों से पैदा हुए भय और जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और ताईवान के दो साल में परमाणु हथियार बनाने की क्षमता के कारण पूर्व एशिया खतरनाक जगह हो गई है। लेकिन, यह अकेला क्षेत्र नहीं है। कार्नेगी एनडोमेंट संस्थान के जार्ज परकोविच मानते हैं, मध्य पूर्व में एशिया से अधिक असुरक्षा है। वहां उदार लोकतंत्र की बेड़ियां भी नहीं हैं।

तानाशाह नेताओं का झुकाव बम बनाने की ओर ज्यादा
सामरिक और अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्ययन संस्थान की ताजा स्टडी के अनुसार तानाशाह नेताओं का झुकाव बम की ओर अधिक है। सत्ता पर पकड़ से उनका रास्ता आसान होता है। स्टडी में कहा गया है तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेसेप तैयिप एर्दोगान इसका नया उदाहरण हैं। उन्होंने अभी हाल में अपनी पार्टी के सदस्यों के बीच परमाणु हथियार बनाने की इच्छा व्यक्त की है। उत्तर कोरिया तो बम बना चुका है। इस श्रेणी में सऊदी अरब भी शामिल है।

सऊदी अरब को पाकिस्तान परमाणु बम दे सकता है
अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ फिट्जपैट्रिक का कहना है, सबसे अधिक खतरा सऊदी अरब से हो सकता है। टेक्सास ए एंड एम यूनिवर्सिटी के ग्रेगरी गाउस का कहना है, सऊदी अरब में चर्चा के स्तर पर परमाणु बम बनाने की इच्छा खुलकर सामने आई है। ईरान का परमाणु कार्यक्रम इसका स्वाभाविक कारण है। पश्चिमी देशों के खुफिया अधिकारी पहले चिंता जता चुके हैं कि पाकिस्तान सऊदी अरब को परमाणु बम या उसकी टेक्नोलॉजी दे सकता है। पाकिस्तानी बम के लिए सऊदी अरब ने पैसा दिया था।

