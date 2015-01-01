पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिज्नी का डिजिटल बदलाव:डिज्नी ने स्ट्रीमिंग में पांच साल का लक्ष्य आठ माह में पूरा किया

2 घंटे पहले
  • स्टार वार्स से प्रेरित स्पेस कथा और महामारी ने कम समय में अच्छे नतीजे दिए

डिज्नी ने 2019 में निवेशकों से वादा किया था कि उसकी नई स्ट्रीमिंग सेवा वर्ष 2024 तक छह करोड़ से नौ करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर बना लेगी। लेकिन, डिज्नी प्लस ने उस अनुमान को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। उसने पांच साल का लक्ष्य केवल आठ माह में पूरा कर लिया। इस तरह तीन साल पहले कंपनी के एक्जीक्यूटिव चेयरमैन बॉब आइगर की डिजिटल बदलाव की योजना साकार हो रही है।

कंपनी की सफलता में मार्केटिंग की रणनीति के साथ स्टार वार्स से प्रेरित स्पेस सीरीज-द मंडालोरियन की मुख्य भूमिका है। उसकी लोकप्रियता इतनी बढ़ी कि डिज्नी ने उसके बेबी योडा पात्र के टॉय बेचना शुरू कर दिए हैं। महामारी ने इन आशंकाओं को गलत साबित कर दिया कि डिज्नी प्लस और एचबीओ मैक्स, एपल टीवी प्लस जैसी स्ट्रीमिंग सेवाओं को कंज्यूमर पसंद नहीं करेंगे। मीडिया रिसर्च के टिम मुलिगन बताते हैं, लॉकडाउन के कारण लोगों के पास अतिरिक्त समय था। अन्य स्ट्रीमिंग सेवाओं के मुकाबले डिज्नी प्लस सबसे आगे रहा। मार्च में लॉकडाउन शुरू होने के साथ उसने पश्चिम यूरोप में अपनी सेवाएं शुरू की थी। फिर भी वह सबसे बड़ी स्ट्रीमिंग सेवा नेटफ्लिक्स के नजदीक पहुंच गई है।

महामारी के कारण डिज्नी के अन्य कारोबार प्रभावित हुए हैं। थीम पार्क, सिनेमाघर बंद हैं। स्पोर्ट्स के आयोजन भी रद्द हुए हैं। अगस्त में डिज्नी ने बताया, कोविड-19 ने उसके थीम पार्क और अन्य प्रोडक्ट के 3.5 अरब डालर के मुनाफे का सफाया कर दिया है। कंपनी को अगली तिमाही में भी नुकसान होने की आशंका है। फिर भी, स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस की अच्छी स्थिति ने कंपनी के शेयर मूल्यों को संभाला है। डिज्नी प्लस की सफलता ने आइगर के उत्तराधिकारी के चयन पर उठे संदेहों का भी जवाब दिया है। आइगर ने सीईओ पद के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त समझे जा रहे केविन मेयर के स्थान पर बॉब चापेक को चुना है।

चापेक थीम पार्क की जिम्मेदारी संभालते थे। उन्हें अब डिज्नी प्लस पर अधिक ध्यान देना पड़ेगा। कंपनी अपने और दूसरों से लिए गए कंटेंट पर 30 अरब डॉलर खर्च करती है। इस वर्ष डिज्नी प्लस के लिए केवल एक अरब डॉलर रखे हैं। नेटफ्लिक्स कंटेंट पर 15 अरब डॉलर सालाना खर्च करती है। डिज्नी स्ट्रीमिंग की लायब्रेरी बहुत समृद्ध है लेकिन वह ओरिजनल कंटेंट नहीं बढ़ाएगी तो सब्सक्राइबर मुंह फेर सकते हैं।

