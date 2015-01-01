पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद की टेक्नोलॉजी:सभी देशों को वैक्सीन मिलने से 65% मौतें टलने का अनुमान ; कुछ अन्य टीकों के जल्द आने का रास्ता खुला

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फाइजर के ट्रायल की सफलता से महामारी के खात्मे की संभावना बढ़ी+
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन से मिलने वाली इम्युनिटी और उसके स्टोरेज, तेजी से वितरण जैसे सवालों के जवाब मिलना बाकी हैं

1954 में खसरे के वायरस का पता लगने के नौ साल बाद उसकी वैक्सीन बनी थी। पोलियो वैक्सीन ट्रायल के लिए दुनिया को बीस साल इंतजार करना पड़ा था। इसलिए कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ विश्व के वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा एक साल में वैक्सीन बनाने की हलचल चमत्कािरक है। यह महामारी के अंधेरे में डूबी दुनिया के लिए उम्मीद की चमक है। दो फार्मा कंपनियों- फाइजर और बायो एनटेक ने अपनी वैक्सीन के 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक असरकारक होने के संकेत दिए हैं। खसरे की वैक्सीन भी इतनी ही प्रभावी है। जबकि फ्लू की वैक्सीन का असर 40 से 60 फीसदी है। वैक्सीन ट्रायल की सफलता के बीच कुछ महत्वपूर्ण सवाल उठते हैं। अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है कि वैक्सीन कितने समय तक इम्युनिटी देगी। यह गंभीर रूप से बीमार लोगों को किस हद तक सुरक्षित रख पाएगी। वैक्सीन के तेजी से वितरण की चुनौती सबसे बड़ी होगी। अनुमान है, अधिकतर देशों को वैक्सीन मिलने से विश्व में वायरस से 65 प्रतिशत मौतों को रोकना संभव हो सकता है।

9 नवंबर को फाइजर वैक्सीन की खबर आने के बाद शेयर बाजारों में उछाल आना स्वाभाविक रहा। निवेशकों ने क्लोरोक्स, पेलोटॉन और अन्य टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों के शेयर बेचकर डिज्नी, कार्निवाल और इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस ग्रुप में पैसा लगाया है। अमीर देशों के ग्रुप ओईसीडी का अनुमान है वैक्सीन जल्दी आने से दुनिया की विकास दर सात प्रतिशत होगी। वैक्सीन के बिना यह दो फीसदी कम रहेगी। फाइजर के नतीजे बताते हैं कि अन्य वैक्सीन भी काम करेंगी। 320 से अधिक वैक्सीन पर रिसर्च चल रही है। अधिकतर वैक्सीन का फोकस प्रोटीन की बढ़ोतरी से जुड़ा है। प्रोटीन के माध्यम से कोरोना वायरस शरीर की कोशिकाओं में प्रवेश करता है। यदि एक वैक्सीन ने इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए इस रणनीति का इस्तेमाल किया है तो अन्य वैक्सीन में ऐसा संभव है।

फाइजर पहली कंपनी है जिसने वैक्सीन के लिए नई टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग किया है। टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग अन्य वायरस और कैंसर जैसी बीमारियों के लिए हो सकता है। अच्छी खबर के बीच वैक्सीन की प्रकृति और उसके तेजी से वितरण से जुड़े कुछ बड़े सवाल सामने हैं। 44 हजार स्वयंसेवकों के बीच 94 संक्रमित लोगों पर ट्रायल से वैक्सीन के नतीजे निकले हैं। कुछ और जानकारी आने तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। लिहाजा, स्पष्ट नहीं है कि क्या वैक्सीन गंभीर मामलों या मामूली संक्रमण को रोकेगी या क्या वह बुजुर्गों की रक्षा करेगी जिनका प्रतिरोध तंत्र कमजोर होता है। यह भी पता नहीं है कि जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लग गई है, वे दूसरों में इंफेक्शन फैला सकते है जिन्हें वैक्सीन नहीं लगी है। यह भी साफ नहीं है कि वैक्सीन कितने समय तक असरकारक रहेगी। दोनों कंपनियों का कहना है, इम्युनिटी एक साल तक रहेगी। 90 प्रतिशत प्रभावी होने के कारण वैक्सीन सभी आयु वर्ग के लोगों का बचाव कर सकती है।

वैक्सीन के बारे में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा के बीच उसके वितरण की चुनौती बहुत बड़ी है। अगले साल भी वैक्सीन पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाएगी। फाइजर वैक्सीन के दो डोज जरूरी हैं। कंपनी का कहना है, वह 2020 में पांच करोड़ तक डोज तैयार कर सकेगी। अगले साल एक अरब 30 करोड़ डोज मिल जाएंगी। अकेले अमेरिका को सबसे पहले मेडिकल स्टाफ, केयर होम कर्मचारियों और पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए दो करोड़ डोज की जरूरत है। दुनिया के सात अरब 80 करोड़ लोगों में से 20 प्रतिशत लोगों को गंभीर संक्रमण होने का खतरा है। इनमें 65 प्रतिशत लोग 70 साल से अधिक आयु के हैं। एक बार में पूरी दुनिया को वैक्सीन लगाना संभव नहीं है। सीरिंज, वायल और कर्मचारियों की कमी पड़ सकती है।

फाइजर वैक्सीन के साथ उसे माइनस 70 डिग्री या उससे कम तापमान में स्टोर करने जरूरत होगी। कंपनी कोल्ड चेन तैयार कर रही है। वैक्सीन के एक बैच में 975 डोज आएंगी। इसलिए पहली डोज के लिए एक बार में इतने लोगों को इकट्ठा करना पड़ेगा। इन लोगों को 21 दिन बाद दूसरा डोज देना होगा। एक मॉडल के अनुसार यदि 50 अमीर देश 80 प्रतिशत असरकारी वैक्सीन की दो अरब डोज लगाते हैं तो विश्व की 30 प्रतिशत से अधिक मौतें रोकी जा सकती हैं। वैक्सीन अमीर और गरीब देशों को सप्लाई होती है तब यह लगभग 65 प्रतिशत हो जाएगा। गरीब देशों के लिए उच्च स्तरीय कोल्ड चेन का निर्माण बहुत खर्चीला होगा। संभव है, वैक्सीन पर चल रही रिसर्च स्टोरेज, लंबे समय तक सुरक्षा देने, सभी आयु के लोगों पर असरकारक होने जैसे सवालों के हल खोज सकेगी। फाइजर, बायोएनटेक ने कई दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं।

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन के सफल ट्रायल से जुड़े कई पहलुओं पर केंद्रित है। मैग्जीन ने चीन में कारोबारियों पर सरकार के अंकुश पर खास रिपोर्ट दी है।

साल के अंत तक दो अन्य वैक्सीन आ सकती हैं

ब्रिटिश और अमेरिका सरकारों का कहना है कि वैक्सीन लगाना दिसंबर से शुरू किया जा सकता है। यूरोपीय यूनियन के सदस्य देशों को बताया गया है कि वैक्सीन का वितरण जल्द शुरू होगा। अधिकतर विशेषज्ञ सोचते हैं कि पहली बार वैक्सीन का 70 प्रतिशत प्रभावी होना अच्छा है। इमर्जेंसी केयर रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के मार्कस स्काबेकर कहते हैं वैक्सीन का उपयोग करने का अंतिम निर्णय लेने से पहले पहले छह माह के डेटा की जानकारी सामने रखी जानी चाहिए। रूस और चीन भी अपने यहां कुछ लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने की जानकारी दे चुके हैं। वैसे, फाइजर के मुकाबले इनके सुरक्षित रहने के प्रमाण कम हैं। दो अन्य वैक्सीन जल्दी आ सकती हैं। अमेरिकी बायो टेक कंपनी मॉडर्ना और ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ काम कर रही फार्मा कंपनी एस्ट्राजेनेका की वैक्सीन के ट्रायल के परिणाम साल अंत होने से पहले आ जाएंगे।

भारत में 87 प्रतिशत लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने तैयार

वैक्सीन के साथ एक अन्य महत्वपूर्ण पहलू उसके व्यापक उपयोग की स्वीकृति से संबंधित है। विश्व इकोनॉमिक फोरम के 27 देशों में बीस हजार लोगों के एक सर्वे में पाया गया कि उपलब्ध होने पर 70 प्रतिशत लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए तैयार हैं। यह प्रतिशत चीन में 97, भारत 87 और अमेरिका में 67 प्रतिशत है। वैक्सीन की स्वीकार्यता रूस में 54 प्रतिशत, हंगरी और पोलेंड में 56 और फ्रांस में 59 प्रतिशत है।

