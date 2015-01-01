पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियंत्रण योजना:चीन में निजी कारोबारियों के कामकाज में सरकारी दखल बढ़ा

2 घंटे पहले
  • एंट ग्रुप का आईपीओ रोककर टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों को सख्त संदेश दिया
  • पिछले कुछ वर्षों से कम्युनिस्ट सरकार ने आलोचकों को निशाना बना रही

2018 में चीन के अमीर व्यवसायियों के सम्मेलन में देश के राष्ट्रपति शी जिन पिंग ने आश्वस्त किया था कि उन्हें सरकार से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा, प्राइवेट सेक्टर में सरकार का प्रभाव जबरन बढ़ाने की अफवाहें गलत हैं। दूसरी ओर पिछले साल अधिकारियों ने कई उद्यमियों पर निशाना साधा। सत्ताधारी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी कारोबार से संबंधित फैसलों और लोगों की भर्ती करने में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाती है। सरकार अब टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्टर के अरबपतियों पर निशाना साध रही है। स्पष्ट है कि सरकार के आलोचक बर्दाश्त नहीं किए जाएंगे।

शी जिन पिंग हमेशा चीन की सामाजिक और वित्तीय स्थिरता पर जोर देते हैं। बड़े कारोबारियों को नियंत्रण में रखना इस योजना का हिस्सा है। इसलिए आश्चर्य नहीं है कि सरकार की नजर अब टेक कंपनियों पर है। चीन की शेयर बाजार में लिस्टेड 20 सबसे बड़ी कंपनियों में छह टेक कंपनियां हैं। इस सेक्टर को सरकार के कड़े रुख का अहसास चीन के सबसे बड़े फाइनेंशियल और टेक्नोलॉजी ग्रुप पर कार्रवाई से हो गया है। 5 नवंबर को एंट ग्रुप के 37 अरब डॉलर का आईपीओ दो दिन के नोटिस पर रोक दिया गया। पहले इसे कंपनी के फाउंडर जैक मा को चेतावनी समझा गया। मा ने पहले देश के सरकारी बैंकों की आलोचना की थी। लेकिन, 10 नवंबर को सरकार ने टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों के लिए नए नियम जारी कर अपने इरादे जाहिर कर दिए।

चीन के अमीरों से शी के रिश्ते हमेशा गड़बड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने, पहले विदेशी में भारी निवेश करने वाले व्यवसायियों के समूह के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की थी। स्वयं को चीन का वारेन बफेट मानने वाले कई व्यवसायी अब जेल में हैं। अमेरिका में वालडोर्फ एस्टोरिया होटल सहित भारी संपत्ति खरीदने वाले एनबेंग ग्रुप के चेयरमैन वू सियाओहुई को 2018 में वित्तीय अपराधों पर 18 साल की सजा हुई थी। रूसी तेल कंपनी रोसनेफ्ट में हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की कोशिश करने वाले ये जियानमिंग को 2018 में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उनका अब तक कोई पता नहीं है। चीन के राजनीतिक दिग्गजों के दलाल शियाओ जियानहुआ का 2017 में चीन के सरकारी एजेंटों ने हांगकांग से अपहरण कर लिया था। इसके बाद विदेशों में चीनी कंपनियों के निवेश में आया उछाल कम हो गया। सरकार के दबाव में प्राइवेट कंपनियों ने अरबों रुपए की संपत्ति बेच दी है। एचएनए एयरलाइंस ने ड्यूशे बैंक और हिल्टन होटल में बड़ी हिस्सेदारी खरीदी थी। उसने पिछले कुछ वर्षों में 20 अरब डॉलर से अधिक की संपत्ति बेच दी है।

कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ने प्राइवेट कंपनियों पर अपना प्रभाव बढ़ाने के लिए कंपनी से पार्टी की समितियां बनाने के लिए कहा है। अभी 1378 लिस्टेड कंपनियों में से केवल 11.5 प्रतिशत ने कमेटियां बनाई हैं। निजी कंपनियों से पार्टी के मानव संसाधन विभाग बनाने के लिए कहा गया है। बिजनेस कंसल्टेंट जो झांग कहते हैं, पार्टी बड़ी कंपनियों से संपर्क करती है। फिर उन्हें, पार्टी के हिसाब से चलना पड़ता है। संभव है, भविष्य में पार्टी समितियों की टेक कंपनियों में बड़ी भूमिका हो जाए। नए नियमों से कई खतरे खड़े हो सकते हैं। पेमेंट और कर्ज देने की सुविधा के कारण एंट ग्रुप लाखों लोगों से जुड़ा है। अन्य चीनी टेक कंपनियों के समान एंट के पास कस्टमर के अरबों रुपए के खर्च सहित अन्य जानकारी है। किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन के प्रोफेसर सुन शिन कहते हैं, इन संसाधनों पर नियंत्रण और राजनीतिक वफादारी बनाए रखने की जरूरत महसूस की जा रही होगी। एंट का आईपीओ रुकने के बाद जारी नए सरकारी नियम छोटे कर्ज देने से संबंधित हैं। इसे कंपनी के लेंडिंग प्लेटफार्म पर हमले के बतौर देखा जा रहा है। संभावना है कि नए नियम खुलकर साफ बात कहने वाले मा को नियंत्रित करेंगे।

