महामारी में मुश्किल:कई अरब देशों पर भारी कर्ज, तेल की कीमतों में गिरावट और कमजोर अर्थव्यवस्था से परेशान

27 मिनट पहले
  • तेल के मूल्यों में गिरावट का व्यापक असर, पर्यटन से आय भी घटी

इन दिनों अरब देश जमकर कर्ज उठा रहे हैं। वायरस महामारी से पहले ही कुछ देश तेल की कीमतों में गिरावट और कमजोर अर्थव्यवस्था के कारण कर्ज ले रहे थे। पर्यटन बंद होने से भी कुछ देश प्रभावित हुए हैं। महामारी ने उनकी जरूरत और अधिक बढ़ा दी है। छह सदस्यीय खाड़ी सहयोग परिषद ने वर्ष के पहले छह महीनों में 7.41 लाख करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज सरकारों और कंपनियों को दिया था।

अगले साल तक कई देशों में सार्वजनिक ऋण दो दशक का सबसे अधिक हो जाएगा। 2000 से 2016 के बीच तेल, गैस का निर्यात करने वाले क्षेत्र के 11 देशों पर औसतन जीडीपी का 25% कर्ज था। अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष का अनुमान है, यह अनुपात अगले साल 47% हो जाएगा।

अगले वर्ष सऊदी अरब का कर्ज-जीडीपी अनुपात 34 % हो जाएगा। कुवैत और अमीरात में कर्ज का स्तर क्रमश: 37 % और 38 % पहुंच जाएगा। वैसे, तीनों देशों के सेंट्रल बैंकों और वेल्थ फंड के पास बहुत पैसा है। अन्य तेल उत्पादक देशों की हालत खराब है। बहरीन का कर्ज-जीडीपी अनुपात अगले वर्ष 131 % होने का अनुमान है। ओमन का अनुपात 89 % है। दोनों देश बांड मार्केट से बाहर हो गए हैं।

तेल बाजार से अधिक उम्मीद नहीं है। यूरोप में फिर से लॉकडाउन और अमेरिका में संक्रमण बढ़ने के कारण अक्टूबर में तेल के मूल्य कम हो गए हैं। महामारी ने आर्थिक उपायों पर असर डाला है। मिस्र ने सब्सिडी घटा दी है। उसने मुद्राकोष से 2016 में लगभग 88 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लिया था। अगले साल उसका कर्ज जीडीपी स्तर 92 % हो सकता है। जोर्डन 89 % और ट्यूनीशिया 86 % के साथ उसके पीछे हैं।

