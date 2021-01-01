पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध का अंत:तुर्की में धर्मगुरु को धोखाधड़ी पर एक हजार साल की सजा, 2011 के बाद से चला रहा था अपना टीवी चैनल

तुर्की में कई साल तक अदनान ओकटार का पंथ टेलीविजन पर चर्चित था। अखबारोंं में इस्लामी धर्मगुरु के फोटो जबर्दस्त मेकअप के साथ स्विम सूट पहने महिलाओं के साथ सुर्खियों में रहते थे। ओकटार की दलील थी कि बिकनी एक तरह का धार्मिक पहनावा है। तुर्की की एक अदालत ने उन्हें धोखाधड़ी, यातनाओं और यौन दुराचार के लिए एक हजार साल कैद की सजा दी है। उनके अनुयायी उन्हें मसीहा मानते थे। उन्होंने, 2001 से ईसाइयों,मुसलमानों और यहूदियों के बीच प्रवचन शुरू किए। 2011 के बाद उन्होंने अपना टीवी चैनल शुरू कर दिया। वे अपने उपदेशों के बीच अर्द्धनग्न लड़कियों के साथ नाचते थे। कुछ दिनों बाद खबरें सामने आई कि ओकटार ने अपने अनुयायियों को गुलाम बना रखा है।

