कारीगरों की बढ़ती उम्र में मुसीबत:सिंगापुर में स्ट्रीट फूड सेंटरों के बंद होने का बढ़ता खतरा

26 मिनट पहले
  • अधिकतर कारीगर 60 साल और अधिक आयु के हो रहे
  • कम आमदनी के कारण युवाओं की कारोबार में दिलचस्पी नहीं

कुछ देश अपनी महानता दर्शाने के लिए महल, मंदिर और भव्य इमारतों का निर्माण करते हैं। सिंगापुर ने सड़कों के किनारे जायकेदार खाने-पीने का सामान बनाने वाले हॉकरों के सेंटर बनाए हैं। इनमें सिंगापुर के इतिहास का जायका लेना संभव है। वर्षों से भारतीय और चीनी आप्रवासी रोटी पराठा और सिंगापुरी लास्का जैसी डिश प्लेट या केले के पत्तों और प्लास्टिक की कटोरी में पेश कर रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय पर्यावरण एजेंसी के अनुसार सिंगापुर के दस में से आठ परिवार सप्ताह में एक दिन ऐसे फूड का जायका लेते हैं। सिंगापुर को उम्मीद है कि यूनेस्को उनके स्ट्रीट फूड को मानवता की सबसे कीमती कलाओं की सूची में शामिल करेगा।

स्ट्रीट फूड की समृद्ध परंपरा के खत्म होने का खतरा नजर आ रहा है। 2017 में एक रिपोर्ट में सरकार ने आगाह किया है कि लंबी अवधि में हॉकरों के कारोबार को जारी रखने के लिए बहुत कम हॉकर बचे हैं। स्ट्रीट फूड बनाने वाले अधिकतर कारीगरों की आयु 60 साल और उससे अधिक है। स्ट्रीट फूड के एक उस्ताद केएफ सीटो कहते हैं, जब किसी बुजुर्ग रसोइए की मौत होती है तो वह अपने साथ कई व्यंजन ले जाता है। हॉकर सेंटरों का प्रबंध सरकार संभालती है। इनमें केवल सिंगापुर के नागरिक काम कर सकते हैं। सिंगापुरी युवाओं को कम पैसे में गर्म चूल्हे के सामने घंटों बिताने में दिलचस्पी नहीं है।

कई युवा कठिन हालात मेें काम करने की इच्छा दिखाते हैं पर उनकी कमाई ज्यादा नहीं है। यूटिंग हे और एलेक्स हो ने 2017 में इटालियन-जापानी फूड स्टाल खोला थे। उन्हें 1500 डॉलर प्रतिमाह कमाने की उम्मीद थी पर अधिकतर समय वे आधा कमा पाते हैं। बुजुर्ग हॉकरों को स्टाल का किराया कम देना पड़ता है। सरकार द्वारा किराए पर दिए 5500 स्टाल में से 40% बुजुर्गों के पास हैं। इन्हें औसतन 200 डॉलर मासिक किराया देना पड़ता है। युवा हॉकरों के लिए किराया 1250 डॉलर है। कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा के कारण व्यंजनों के मूल्य बेहद कम हैं। कई युवाओं ने अपने स्टाल बंद कर दिए हैं।

