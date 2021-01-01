पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Late Confrontation With Vaccine In Europe, Differences Between EU And UK, Threatens To Stop Exports From European Countries 30 January 2021

वैक्सीन पॉलिटिक्स:यूरोप में वैक्सीन लगाने में देर से टकराव की स्थिति, ईयू और ब्रिटेन के बीच मतभेद सामने आए, यूरोपीय देशों से निर्यात रोकने की धमकी

2 घंटे पहले
  • एस्ट्राजेनेका, फाइजर से सप्लाई में समस्या

यूरोपीय यूनियन (ईयू) के 27 देशों में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन लगाने में हो रही देर से कई समस्याएं खड़ी हो सकती हैं। एस्ट्राजेनेका और फाइजर पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार वैक्सीन की सप्लाई नहीं कर पा रही हैं। अमीर देशों के मुकाबले यूरोप में वैक्सीनेशन की गति सबसे अधिक धीमी है। ईयू में 2 % लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी है। दूसरी ओर अमेरिका में 7% और ब्रिटेन में 11 % लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। इस बीच कुछ नेताओं ने धमकी दी है कि यदि एस्ट्राजेनेका ने ब्रिटेन स्थित अपने प्लांट से वैक्सीन की आपूर्ति नहीं की तो यूरोप में कंपनी की फैक्टरियों से ब्रिटेन को सप्लाई रोक दी जाएगी।

एस्ट्राजेनेका ने 22 जनवरी को यूरोपियन कमीशन, ब्रूसेल्स को बताया कि यूरोप में उसकी फैक्टरियों में वैक्सीन का पर्याप्त उत्पादन नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसलिए वह पहली तिमाही में 40% कम सप्लाई कर पाएगी। इस बीच फाइजर-बायोएनटेक ने भी सप्लाई कुछ सप्ताह आगे टाल दी । कई यूरोपीय देशों के नेता वैक्सीन लेने में ढील के लिए पहले ही यूरोपियन कमीशन के अधिकारियों की आलोचना कर चुके हैं। इधर कमीशन को जानकारी मिली है कि एस्ट्राजेनेका ने सप्लाई के मामले में अन्य देशों की तुलना में यूरोप को पीछे धकेल दिया है। इसके बाद जर्मनी के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेन्स स्पान ने कहा कि ईयू के कारखानों में बनी वैक्सीन के निर्यात पर रोक लगाई जाए।

26 जनवरी को ब्रिटेन ने वैक्सीन राष्ट्रवाद के खतरों से ईयू को आगाह किया है। यह भी पता लगा है, ईयू चाहता है कि एस्ट्राजेनेका ब्रिटेन की अपनी फैक्टरियों से यूरोप की जरूरत पूरी करे। एस्ट्राजेनेका ने यूरोप को पर्याप्त सप्लाई करने का आश्वासन दिया था। रोमानिया,इटली सहित यूरोप के कुछ हिस्सों में फाइजर वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लग चुकी है। इसलिए वहां दूसरी डोज इसी वैक्सीन की लगेगी। इन देशों में वैक्सीनेशन की गति धीमी पड़ चुकी है। इससे लॉकडाउन की अवधि बढ़ानी पड़ेगी और आर्थिक संकट अधिक गंभीर होगा। नीदरलैंड्स में लॉकडाउन की अवधि बढ़ाने और रात का कर्फ्यू लगाने के विरोध में दंगे हो चुके हैं। वैक्सीन सप्लाई में देर से ईयू के अधिकारियों की भूमिका पर सवाल उठे हैं। ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका की तुलना में ईयू ने कई सप्ताह बाद वैक्सीन सप्लाई के लिए करार किए हैं। एस्ट्राजेनेका के प्रमुख पास्कल सोरिओट ने बताया कि ईयू से हमारा जो करार हुआ है, उसमें यूरोप को सप्लाई की वचनबद्धता नहीं है। केवल यह है कि हम जल्द सप्लाई की कोशिश करेंगे। उन्होंने, यूरोपीय अखबारों से इंटरव्यू में कहा है कि ईयू को अपना ऑर्डर पहले देना चाहिए था।

