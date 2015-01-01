पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हुवावे के खिलाफ अभियान:5 जी में चीनी कंपनी हुवावे का विकल्प पेश करने की तैयारी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रिटेन में एक मोबाइल ऑपरेटर ने ओपनरैन टेक्नोलॉजी के इस्तेमाल की घोषणा की
  • जापानी कंपनी रकुटेन ने ओपनरैन पर विश्व का पहला 5 जी नेटवर्क लांच किया

यूरोप में लॉकडाउन और अमेरिकी चुनाव के शोर में एक खबर पर लोगों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। मोबाइल ऑपरेटर वोडाफोन ने घोषणा की है कि वह ब्रिटेन में चीनी कंपनी हुवावे के उपकरणों की जगह ओपनरैन टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल करेगा। पिछले कुछ सालों से अमेरिका ने हुवावे के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़ रखा है। उसे चिंता है कि हुवावे से पश्चिमी देशों के हितों को खतरा है। उसे सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा माना गया है। आस्ट्रेलिया, कनाडा और जापान ने अपने 5 जी नेटवर्क से हुवावे को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। जुलाई में ब्रिटेन ने बताया कि वह उसके उपकरण धीरे-धीरे बाहर करेगा। पिछले माह स्वीडन ने पाबंदी लगाने का एलान किया है। कुछ अन्य देश ऐसा कर सकते हैं।

समस्या यह है कि हुवावे से पीछा छुड़ाना महंगा है। लोगों को 5 जी के लिए दो कंपनियों-नोकिया और एरिकसन पर निर्भर रहना पड़ेगा। नोकिया मुश्किल में है। उसने 29 अक्टूबर को बिक्री में 7% गिरावट की जानकारी दी है। शेयर लगभग 20% गिरे हैं। कंपनी के नए बॉस ने कहा है कि वे 5 जी में पीछे हैं। ओपनरैन टेक्नोलॉजी ने गति पकड़ ली है। पिछले माल जापानी कंपनी रकुटेन मोबाइल में ओपनरैन पर आधारित विश्व का पहला 5 जी नेटवर्क लांच किया है। इससे कंपनी के खर्च में 40% कमी आई है। परंपरागत मोबाइल नेटवर्क खास उपकरणों पर चलते हैं। जबकि नया ओपनरैन ऑफ द शेल्फ हार्डवेयर का उपयोग करता है। उसमें कई कोड होते हैं। सभी उपकरण स्टेंडर्ड इंटरफेस का उपयोग करते हैं इसलिए मोबाइल ऑपरेटर अलग-अलग सप्लायरों से प्रोडक्ट ले सकते हैं।

सितंबर में टेलीफोनिका ने 2025 तक अपने नेटवर्क में ओपनरैन का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए रकुटेन के साथ गठजोड़ किया है। यूरोप और लेटिन अमेरिका में टेलीफोनिका के दो करोड़ 60 लाख मोबाइल सब्सक्राइबर हैं। अमेरिका में डिश ने टेक्नोलॉजी पर आधारित 5 जी नेटवर्क का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है। फिर भी, ओपनरैन के साथ कुछ समस्याएं हैं। मांग बढ़ने पर उसकी सप्लाई चेन के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी हो सकती है।हालांकि, जापान के शहरी इलाकों में उसकी शुरुआत हुई है। फिर भी, विशेषज्ञों को आशंका है कि टेक्नोलॉजी घने शहरी इलाकों में संभवत: ठीक से काम न कर पाए। वोडाफोन सहित अधिकतर ऑपरेटर पहले उसका परीक्षण ग्रामीण इलाकों में करना चाहते हैं।

