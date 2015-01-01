पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

1. महामारी के कारण मांग घटने से मूल्य नीचे आए हैं, लेकिन विशेषज्ञों ने कंज्यूमर खर्च महामारी से पहले की स्थिति में लौटने पर मूल्य बढ़ने की भविष्यवाणी की है। मोर्गन स्टेनले बैंक के अर्थशास्त्रियों ने अमेरिका में 2021.की दूसरी छमाही में मुद्रास्फीति 2% से अधिक बढ़ने का अनुमान जताया है। क्या सरकारी मदद से बढ़ेगी महंगाई जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरा लेख....

सरकारों के आर्थिक पैकेज से बाजार में पैसा बहुत आएगा, लोग खूब खर्चेंगे, मांग के मुकाबले सप्लाई कम रहेगी

2. अमेरिका में पब्लिक टॉयलेट्स कमी हो रही है। 9/11 के आतंकवादी हमले के बाद टॉयलेट तक जनता की पहुंच सीमित कर दी गई है। कोरोना महामारी के बाद सार्वजनिक टॉयलेट बंद करने से समस्या बढ़ी है। कई जगह तो पैसे देकर भी लोग टॉयलेट नहीं यूज कर पा रहे हैं। क्यों हो रहा है ऐसा? जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरा लेख....

महामारी के बाद पब्लिक टॉयलेट की कमी बढ़ी, पैसे देकर भी यूज नहीं कर पा रहे लोग

3. 1950 के दशक में अमेरिकी वायुसेना ने हाइड्रोजन से विमान उड़ाने के प्रोजेक्ट-सनटेन पर काम किया था। प्रोजेक्ट लगभग सफल भी रहा। लेकिन, हाइड्रोजन की सप्लाई और स्टोरेज बहुत खर्चीला था। इसलिए प्रोजेक्ट आगे नहीं बढ़ा। अब यूरोपीय कंपनी एयरबस ने इस पर काम शुरू किया है। कितना आगे बढ़ा है काम और इसका किस तरह फायदा होगा? जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरा लेख....

1950 में शुरू हुआ था प्रोजेक्ट, खर्च के कारण बंद हो गया था, अब एयरबस दिखा रही दिलचस्पी

4. पिछले साल सिंगापुर इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेशन सेंटर में भारत से लगभग 500 मामले दायर किए गए। इस मामले में बाकी देश बहुत पीछे हैं। कंपनियां इसलिए विदेशी अदालतों में जाती हैं क्योंकि, वहां मामले तेजी से निपटते हैं जबकि भारतीय अदालतों में देर होती है। विदेशों में चल रहे मामलों से भारत सरकार नाराज है। भारत में कितने समय में निपटते हैं मामले जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरा लेख....

बड़ी संख्या में भारत के कारोबारी विवाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रिब्यूनल में जा रहे

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

