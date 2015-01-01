पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Economic Package Of Governments Will Bring A Lot Of Money In The Market, People Will Spend A Lot, Supply Will Be Less Than The Demand

महामारी के बाद बढ़ेगी महंगाई:सरकारों के आर्थिक पैकेज से बाजार में पैसा बहुत आएगा, लोग खूब खर्चेंगे, मांग के मुकाबले सप्लाई कम रहेगी

  • मुद्रास्फीति (इन्फ्लेशन) के खतरे की आशंका
  • कई अर्थशास्त्री मानते हैं, अमीर देशों में दस साल तक कीमतें बढ़ेंगी

कई अर्थशास्त्री चिंतित हैं कि महंगाई में भारी वृद्धि की स्थितियां बन चुकी हैं। 1970 के बाद अमीर देशों में मुद्रास्फीति औसतन सालाना 10% थी। दूसरी तरफ 2010 तक यह दर 2% से कम पर ठहर गई थी। इसलिए मूल्यों में बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी की आशंकाओं को लोग नजरअंदाज भी करते हैं। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण मांग घटने से मूल्य नीचे आए हैं। अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व चाहता है कि मुद्रास्फीति 2% से अधिक होना चाहिए। 2020 का सबक है कि दुनिया ने जिन समस्याओं की चिंता करना बंद कर दिया था वे अचानक भयानक ताकत से सिर उठा सकती हैं। लिहाजा, कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की अनदेखी नहीं कर सकते हैं।

कुछ विशेषज्ञों ने कंज्यूमर खर्च महामारी से पहले की स्थिति में लौटने पर मूल्य बढ़ने की भविष्यवाणी की है। 3 दिसंबर को फेडरल रिजर्व की ब्याज दर कमेटी के उपप्रमुख बिल डडले ने आगाह किया है कि मांग और उपलब्ध सप्लाई के बीच संतुलन के लिए मूल्यों में भारी वृद्धि जरूरी है। सेंट लुई फेड के अर्थशास्त्री डेविड एंडोलफेटो ने अमेरिकियों को मूल्यों में अस्थायी उछाल के लिए तैयार रहने कहा है। कुछ अन्य विशेषज्ञ लगातार मुद्राप्रसार का दबाव बने रहने की चेतावनी देते हैं। मोर्गन स्टेनले बैंक के अर्थशास्त्रियों ने अमेरिका में 2021 की दूसरी छमाही में मुद्रास्फीति 2% से अधिक बढ़ने का अनुमान जताया है। कुछ अन्य समूहों ने 1970 के दशक की तरह दस साल तक दामों में जबर्दस्त वृद्धि से सावधान रहने की सलाह दी है।

दूसरी ओर कुछ सर्वे बताते हैं कि लोगों को नाटकीय मूल्य वृद्धि की उम्मीद नहीं है। अधिकतर अनुमान के मुताबिक रोजगार के महामारी से पहले के स्तर पर पहुंचने में समय लगेगा। गोल्डमैन सॉक्स बैंक को 2024 तक बेरोजगारी दर 4% से कम होने की संभावना नहीं है। अगर बेरोजगारी अपेक्षाकृत अधिक रही तो कंपनियां लोगों के वेतन नहीं बढ़ाएंगी और फिर मूल्य भी नहीं बढ़ पाएंगे।

अमीर देशों ने जीडीपी का 20 प्रतिशत से अधिक पैकेज दिया

अर्थव्यवस्था में पैसे की अधिक सप्लाई मुद्रास्फीति का मूल कारण है। अर्थव्यवस्था में मौजूद डालरों का पांचवां हिस्सा इस साल अस्तित्व में आया है। अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, जापान और यूरोपीय यूनियन में महामारी संकट के बाद सरकारों ने जीडीपी का 20% से अधिक आर्थिक पैकेज के बतौर दिया है। इसका अधिकांश हिस्सा सरकारी ऋणों की खरीद में खपा है। इस पैसे का उपयोग वेतन, कल्याण कार्यों, लोगों को नकद सहायता देने में किया गया है। सरकारों के सेंट्रल बैकों द्वारा दिया गया पैसा बैंक कर्ज की जगह ले रहा है। वैक्सीन लगाने के अभियान बड़े पैमाने पर चलने से महामारी का असर कम होगा। गतिविधियां तेज होने पर लोग जमकर खर्च करेंगे। सप्लाई की तुलना में मांग ज्यादा रहेगी। इससे महंगाई और मुद्रास्फीति बढ़ेगी।

आबादी के बुजुर्ग होने का असर बढ़ेगा

चीन और यूरोप के कम्युनिस्ट देशों के शामिल होने से लाखों नए कामगार जुड़े हैं। कंपनियों को चीन सहित अन्य देशों में उत्पादन कराने की सुविधा मिली है। इस कारण अमीर देशों में कामगारों का दबाव कम हुआ है। अब वेतन बढ़ने के कारण दाम बढ़ने जैसी स्थितियां नही हैं। अमीर देशों और चीन में आबादी बुजुर्ग हो रही है। उद्योगों में कामगारों की कमी महसूस की जाएगी। भारत और अफ्रीका में युवा आबादी ज्यादा है लेकिन अमीर देशों की राजनीति लोगों के आने पर रोक लगाएगी। इस तरह अमीर देशों में कामगारों की ताकत बढ़ेगी। उनका वेतन बढ़ेगा और साथ में मूल्य बढ़ेंगे।

तीन प्रमुख कारण

महंगाई या मुद्रास्फीति के लिए तीन मुख्य कारण जवाबदार होंगे-1. सरकारों द्वारा महामारी से निपटने के लिए दिए गए भारी-भरकम आर्थिक पैकेज। 2. आबादी के स्वरूप में परिवर्तन। 3. अर्थव्यवस्था के प्रति नीति निर्माताओं के रुख में परिवर्तन।

