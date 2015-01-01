पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइड्रोजन से उड़ेंगे प्लेन:1950 में शुरू हुआ था प्रोजेक्ट, खर्च के कारण बंद हो गया था, अब एयरबस दिखा रही दिलचस्पी

  • ब्रिटेन, जर्मनी और अमेरिका में कई कंपनियों के प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे, एयरबस ने भी दिलचस्पी दिखाई

1950 के दशक में अमेरिकी वायुसेना ने हाइड्रोजन से विमान उड़ाने के प्रोजेक्ट-सनटेन पर काम किया था। प्रोजेक्ट लगभग सफल रहा। विमान के एंजिन सफलता से चले लेकिन हाइड्रोजन की सप्लाई और स्टोरेज बहुत खर्चीला था। इसलिए प्रोजेक्ट आगे नहीं बढ़ पाया था। इसके बाद हाइड्रोजन से प्लेन उड़ाने के कई प्रयोग हुए। तत्कालीन सोवियत संघ में तुपोलोव विमान में सामान्य फ्यूल के स्थान पर हाइड्रोजन आजमाई गई थी। बोइंग ने 2000 में कोशिश की थी। जर्मनी में छोटी प्रदर्शन उड़ान हुई थी।

इधर, अब स्थिति बदल गई है। हाइड्रोजन बनाने और स्टोरेज का ढांचा तैयार करने पर गंभीरता से काम जारी है। दक्षिण ब्रिटेन के क्रेनफील्ड स्थित कंपनी जेरोएविया ने सितंबर में छह सीटर प्लेन से एयरपोर्ट के दो चक्कर लगाए। इंजीनियरों ने प्लेन में पिस्टन एंजिन की जगह पर इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर लगाई। उसे फ्यूल सैल से चलाया गया। फ्यूल सैल चलाने वाली हाइड्रोजन को टैंकों में स्टोर किया गया। कंपनी के प्रमुख वाल मिफ्ताखोव को उम्मीद है 21 दिसंबर को 400 किलोमीटर की उड़ान पूरी हो सकेगी। जर्मनी के विमानन रिसर्च सेंटर ने 15 मिनट तक फ्यूल सेल से ग्लाइडर उड़ाया है। वह जल्द ही प्लेन की टेस्टिंग करेगी। अमेरिका में इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर बनाने वाली कंपनी मेग्नीएक्स हाइड्रोजन फ्यूल सैल से चलने वाला 40 सीटर विमान बना रही है।

बर्मिंघम यूनिवर्सिटी ब्रिटेन के केमिकल इंजीनियर रॉबर्ट स्टीनबर्गर विलकेंस कहते हैं बैटरियों से प्लेन उड़ सकता है। उसे गति मिल सकती है लेकिन वह अधिक दूर नहीं जा सकता है। बड़े विमान को उड़ान भरने और उतरने के लिए अधिक ताकत की जरूरत पड़ती है। बैटरियों और फ्यूल सैल से बड़े विमान नहीं उड़ाए जा सकते हैं। बड़े विमान चलाने के लिए सनटेन प्रोजेक्ट की टर्बाइन टेक्नोलॉजी कारगर हो सकती है। यूरोपीय कंपनी एयरबस ने इस पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। सितंबर में एयरबस ने जीरोई प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया है। यह हाइड्रोजन से चलने वाले तीन विमानों पर केंद्रित है। ये विमान मध्यम दूरी के लिए होंगे लेकिन विमानों को फ्यूल सैल से चलाने की टेक्नोलॉजी की दिशा में यह महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।

