वीडियो गेमिंग कारोबार:इस साल वीडियो गेमिंग से आय 13 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो जाएगी

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नए कंसोल और क्लाउड गेमिंग से बदल जाएगा इंडस्ट्री का चेहरा
  • वायरस महामारी के बाद 20 प्रतिशत से अधिक बढ़ोतरी की संभावना

अधिकतर लोगों ने कोरोना वायरस महामारी से वीडियो गेमिंग कारोबार में वृद्धि की संभावनाएं जताई थीं। लेकिन, जैसी बढ़ोतरी हुई है, उससे इंडस्ट्री पर नजर रखने वाले चकित हैं। जापानी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कंपनी सोनी के वीडियो गेमिंग डिवीजन का कारोबार 11.5%बढ़ा है। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के गेमिंग बिजनेस में 30% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। एनालिटिक्स कंपनी न्यूजू के प्रमुख टोनी हेबश्मिड का कहना है, महामारी शुरू होने पर हमने इंडस्ट्री की आय में 14 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया था। अब यह आंकड़ा 1.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो चुका है। कंपनी का अनुमान है इस साल इंडस्ट्री की आमदनी लगभग 13 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो जाएगी। यह वृद्धि 20% होगी। वैसे, इंडस्ट्री की सालाना वृद्धि दर 9 % है।

वीडियो गेमिंग इंडस्ट्री के विस्तार का सिलसिला रुका नहीं है। सोनी और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट अपने मौजूदा कंसोल के स्थान पर नई और अधिक शक्तिशाली मशीनें पेश करने जा रहे हैं। 10 नवंबर को माइक्रोसॉफ्ट एक्सबॉक्स सीरीज एक्स लाएगी। दो दिन बाद सोनी का प्ले स्टेशन 5 आएगा। यूरोप में लॉकडाउन और क्रिसमस के कारण इनकी मांग में इजाफा संभव है। इसके साथ मैदान में बड़े और नए प्रतिद्वंद्वी उतरने वाले हैं। अमेजन, फेसबुक और गूगल गेमिंग कारोबार में किस्मत आजमाने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

सोनी ने कंसोल युद्ध के पिछले दौर में जीत हासिल की थी। उसने 10 करोड़ प्लेस्टेशन 4 और एक अरब से अधिक गेम बेचे थे। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट अधिकृत आंकड़े नहीं देती है लेकिन विश्लेषक मानते हैं, एक्स बॉक्स ने इससे आधी बिक्री की होगी। मीडिया विश्लेषण फर्म पीयर्स हार्डिंग-रोल्स का अनुमान है, सोनी क्रिसमस तक 50 लाख नए प्ले स्टेशन बेच सकती है। इसके मुकाबले 39 लाख एक्स बॉक्स बिकेंगे। इसका एक कारण ब्रांड से लगाव है। वेडबुश सिक्यूरिटीज में एनालिस्ट माइकेल पेचटर कहते हैं, कंसोल के मामले में लोग अपनी पसंद नहीं बदलते हैं।

प्लेस्टेशन के अधिकतर मालिक प्लेस्टेशन खरीदेंगे। यह स्थिति एक्सबॉक्स मालिकों के साथ रहेगी। वे नया एक्सबॉक्स खरीदेंगे। विभिन्न देशों में गेमिंग खेलने के अलग तरीके हैं। अमीर देशों में स्ट्रीमिंग के कारण लोग कहीं भी गेम खेल सकते हैं। गरीब देशों में स्मार्ट फोन और सस्ते डेटा के कारण करोड़ों नए खिलाड़ियों तक कंसोल गेमिंग पहुंच गई है।

