  • Hindi News
  • Magazine
  • Economist
  TV Will Be Transparent, Will Be Able To Bend The Screen, This Micro LED TV Set Is Equipped With Many Features 30 January 2021

एक करोड़ रुपए की टीवी:पारदर्शी होगी टीवी, स्क्रीन को मोड़ भी सकेंगे, कई खूूबियों से लैस है यह माइक्रो एलईडी टीवी सेट

2 घंटे पहले
टेलीविजन देखने का अनुभव लगातार अच्छा होता जा रहा है। प्रतिद्वंद्वी कंपनियां दो तरह की स्क्रीन टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। एक है, एलईडी और दूसरी है ओएलईडी। भविष्य के टीवी पर इमेज अधिक चमकीली और साफ दिखाई पड़ेगी। स्क्रीन को मोड़ा जा सकेगा। वे पारदर्शी होंगे। अधिकतर टेलीविजन निर्माता एलईडी और ओएलईडी टेक्नोलॉजी पेश करते हैं। दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी सैमसंग और चीनी कंपनी टीसीएल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एलईडी मॉडल पर फोकस करती हैं। दूसरी ओर एक अन्य दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी एलजी ओएलईडी पर केंद्रित है। रिसर्च फर्म आईएचएस मार्किट के अनुसार तीनों कंपनियों की टेलीविजन सेट के बाजार में हिस्सेदारी 40% है। नई टेक्नोलॉजी से बने टेलीविजन सेट की कीमत एक करोड़ रुपए से अधिक होगी।

एलईडी और ओएलईडी अलग तरीके से काम करते हैं। एलईडी स्क्रीन के हिस्से लिक्विड क्रिस्टल से बने होते हैं। ये प्रकाश को जाने देते हैं या रोकते हैं। इसके पीछे एक शक्तिशाली सफेद बैकलाइट होती है। यह रोशनी फेंकने वाले डायोड से निकलती है। ओएलईडी में कोई बैकलाइट नहीं होती है। उसके पिक्सल ऑर्गनिक सामग्री से बने होते हैं। ये प्रकाश फेंकते हैं। एलईडी टीवी पर चमकीली, हाई डेफिनीशन इमेज होती हैं जबकि ओएलईडी टीवी के कलर अधिक बेहतर और साफ होते हैं। बैकलाइट ना होने के कारण ओएलईडी टीवी एलईडी की तुलना में अधिक पतले और हलके होते हैं।

बैक लाइटिंग की समस्या का जवाब माइक्रो एलईडी हैं। ये सामान्य एलईडी के मुकाबले इतने छोटे होते हैं कि इन्हें इमेज बनाने वाले पिक्सल में ओएलईडी जैसा असेंबल कर सकते हैं। सैमसंग का 146 इंच का द वॉल और जापानी कंपनी सोनी के क्रिस्टल एलईडी टीवी में माइक्रो एलईडी सिस्टम हैं। इन्हें स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम और अन्य स्थानों में लगाते हैं। अब रिटेल बाजार के लिए माइक्रो एलईडी टेलीविजन सेट आ रहे हैं। सैमसंग ने इस माह लास वेगास कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स शो में 110 इंच का माइक्रो एलईडी टीवी सेट पेश किया था। खबर है कि नए मॉडल का मूल्य लगभग एक करोड़ 9 लाख रुपए होगा। सैमसंग का कहना है, चूंकि माइक्रो एलईडी गैर ऑर्गेनिक सामग्री से बने होते हैं इसलिए दस साल से अधिक चलेंगे। यह ओएलईडी स्क्रीन पर प्रहार है। ये ऑर्गेनिक सामग्री से बने होेने के कारण नष्ट होते हैं। इस तरह टेलीविजन की आयु कम होती है।

