टिप्स:नकारात्मक साथी की तारीफ करें, उनसे भी हमदर्दी रखें

एक घंटा पहले
अपने परेशान और हताश साथियों को किस तरह खुश कर सकते हैं? सहकर्मियों के बारे में सकारात्मक बातें कहना क्यों जरूरी होता है? बॉडी लैंग्वेज से कैसे समझेंगे सहकर्मी आपसे क्या कहना चाहते हैं? यह सब जानिए हार्वर्ड बिज़नेस रिव्यू से।

1. परेशान साथी के काम की सराहना करें, उन्हें प्रेरित करके भी खुश किया जा सकता है

कोई साथी लगातार तनाव में रहता है, दबाव में रहता है या खिंचा-खिंचा रहता है तो स्वाभाविक रूप से उसके साथ काम करना थोड़ा मुश्किल लग सकता है। ऐसे में आप उस साथी से या तो चिढ़ जाते हैं या उसके साथ हमदर्दी रखते हैं। जहां तक हो सके उसकी तारीफ करें और जो मदद कर सकते हैं, करें। आपके सहकर्मी की भावनाएं नियंत्रित नहीं हैं, तो उनके काम की सराहना कर उन्हें प्रेरणा और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा दे सकते हैं। उन्हें बताएं कि पिछले हफ्ते उन्होंने जो प्रेजेंटेशन दिया था, वो बहुत अच्छा था। उन्हें बताएं कि प्रेजेंटेशन के दौरान वे बेहद शांत और सहज थे जिससे क्लाइंट्स भी प्रभावित हुए। आप उन्हें मदद देने की अपनी इच्छा जाहिर कर सकते हैं। ऐसा करने से उन्हें अकेलेपन का अहसास नहीं होगा, लेकिन वादे उतने ही करें जितने पूरे कर पाएं। कुल मिलाकर आपका उनको संदेश यह होना चाहिए कि आपकी भी अपनी क्षमताएं और सीमाएं हैं, फिर भी जितना बनेगा उतनी मदद जरूर करेंगे।

(हाउ टू वर्क विद समवन हू इज ऑलवेज़ स्ट्रेस्ड आउट, रेबेका नाइट)

2. टीम के हर साथी के योगदान का जि़क्र करें

हम लगातार अपने साथियों को अच्छा या बुरा महसूस करवाते हैं। जब हम दो साथियों की एक-दूसरे से पहचान करवाते हैं तो अपने सहकर्मियों के बारे में सकारात्मक बातें कहना जरूरी हो जाता है। पहचान करवाते हुए उनकी वह बातें सामने लानी चाहिए, जिनसे यह जाहिर हो कि वे कितने समझदार और दिलचस्प हैं। जब आप एक नई टीम को साथ ला रहे हैं, तो टीम के हर सदस्य के योगदान का जिक्र जरूर होना चाहिए। ऐसा कोई साथी है जो कम बोलता है या जिसे बोलने का मौका नहीं मिलता, तो ऐसे में उनसे कोई सवाल करके उन्हें भी बोलने का अवसर दिया जा सकता है। इन बातों के महत्व को समझेंगे तो बदले में आपको खूब तारीफ मिलेगी।

( ‘बेनेफिट्स ऑफ सेइंग नाइस थिंग्स अबाउट यॉर कलीग्स’, जेन ई. डुटॉन और जूलिया ली)

3. हाव-भाव से परखें क्या कहना चाहते हैं साथी

साथियों के चेहरे के भाव और बॉडी लैंग्वेज पर ध्यान देकर यह अंदाजा आसानी से लगाया जा सकता है कि आपके शब्दों और बरताव को वे कैसे ले रहे हैं। हमेशा ही आगे होकर बात करने वाला काफी देर से शांत बैठा है या कोई साथी अचानक खुद का बचाव करने लगता है तो सावधान हो जाएं। साथियों से पूछें कि उनकी चुप्पी का क्या मतलब निकाला जाए? या कहें कि आप जानना चाहते हैं कि आपकी किसी बात से उन्हें तकलीफ तो नहीं पहुंची है? विनम्रता भरे शब्द सुनकर साथी आपसे खुलकर बात कर सकेंगे व आप दोनों ही एक दूसरे पर पहले से ज्यादा भरोसा करेंगे।

(4 वेज़ टू गेट ऑनेस्ट, क्रिटिकल फीडबैक फ्रॉम यॉर एंप्लॉइज, रॉन करूकी)

