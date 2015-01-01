पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरणादायक:हास्य-नाटककार एरिस्टोफेन्स की बातें, जो मजेदार तो हैं ही सीख भी देती हैं

  • फिलिपियस के पुत्र थे। नाटककार भी थे। इनके नाटकों में हास्य रस झलकता है।‘फादर ऑफ कॉमेडी’ के नाम से जाने जाते हैं।

1. अज्ञान को खत्म किया जा सकता है, लेकिन अज्ञानता हमेशा के लिए होती है। 2. वृद्धावस्था को दूसरा बचपन भी कहा जा सकता है। 3. सभी नियम-कानून हटा दिए जाएं, तो भी बुद्धिमान व्यक्ति पहले जैसा जीवन ही जीता है। 4. समय बदला है। कल जो बुरा था, आज वो स्टाइल बन चुका है। 5. बुद्धिमानी तो दुश्मन से भी सीखी जा सकती है। 6. शब्द ही हैं जो दिमाग को पंख देते हैं। 7. कोई इंसान पूरी तरह ईमानदार नहीं हो सकता। लाभ के लोभ से ऊपर कोई नहीं उठ पाया। 8. इंसान जहां समृद्धि पाता है, वही उसकी मात्रभूमि है। 9. ऊंची सोच है तो भाषा भी ऊंची होना चाहिए। 10. आज हमेशा कल से बेहतर होगा। 11. सुनने से पहले बोलना शुरू नहीं करना चाहिए। 12. अपने देश के हित के लिए व्यक्ति को हर मुसीबत का सामना करना चाहिए। 15. अंधे को कभी मार्गदर्शक नहीं बनाना चाहिए। या अंधे की जगह कुछ और लिखा जाए... जैसे दृष्टिहीन। 16. एक ही झाड़ी के पीछे दो चोर नहीं छिप सकते। 17. जैसे बच्चों के पास शिक्षक होते हैं, वैसे ही बड़ों के पास कवि हैं। 18. ऊंचाई हासिल करने के लिए आवश्यक है लूटना, झूठ बोलना और जलन होना।

