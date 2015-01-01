पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेसन्स फ्रॉम ग्रेट थिंकर्स:उत्साह चेहरे की खूबसूरती बढ़ाता है, ऐसी ही कुछ खास बातें 'चार्ल्स जॉन हफम डिकेन्स' की

चार्ल्स डिकेन्स
चार्ल्स जॉन हफम डिकेन्स अंग्रेजी लेखक थे। इन्होंने दुनिया के सबसे मशहूर किरदार रचे हैं। विक्टोरियन युग के सबसे महान उपन्यासकार भी माने जाते हैं।

1. सबसे जरूरी है ‘काश मैं’ की जगह ‘मैं करूंगा’ बोलना व कोई काम नामुमकिन न समझना।

2. दिल ऐसा हो जो कभी सख्त न हो, स्वभाव ऐसा हो जो कभी थकता न हो और स्पर्श ऐसा हो जो कभी तकलीफ न दे।

3. निर्माण और सृजन में एक अंतर है, वो ये कि किसी भी चीज़ का निर्माण होने तक उसे सराहा नहीं जा सकता, लेकिन किसी चीज का सृजन शुरू होते ही उसकी सराहना शुरू हो जाती है।

4. टालमटोल करना मतलब समय को चुराना।

5. आप कई बार झुकते हैं, कई बार टूटते हैं। इसके बाद एक बेहतर आकार लेते हैं।

6. उत्साह और संतोष चेहरे की खूबसूरती को बढ़ाने और बरकरार रखने के लिए मशहूर हैं।

7. छोटी सी चाबी, बड़ा-भारी दरवाजा खोल देती है।

8. आंसुओं से कभी शर्म नहीं करनी चाहिए।

9. ये दुनिया उसकी है जो हंसते हुए, पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ इसे जीतने निकला है।

10. खुशी एक तोहफा है जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं की जानी चाहिए। जब मिल जाए, तब आनंद उठाना चाहिए।

