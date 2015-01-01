पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रेट स्पीचेस ऑफ द व्लड:दीपावली के मौके पर नेल्सन मंडेला का भाषण ‘समृद्धि, शांति और उम्मीद की राह पर बढ़ते हुए कृतज्ञता के दीप जलाने होंगे'

दीपावली के इस मौके पर मैं पावन ज्योत को जलाऊंगा जो उस विजय का प्रतीक होगी जो अंधविश्वास पर हुई है, गरीबी पर समृद्धि ने हासिल की है, ज्ञान ने अज्ञान पर पाई है, बीमारी पर अच्छी सेहत से मिली है।
  • 1991 की दीपावली पर नेल्सन मंडेला का यादगार भाषण

‘दीपावली से मुझे रॉबन आइलैंड पर बिताए दिनों की याद ताजा हो जाती है। साल के इस दौर में हमारे हिंदू दोस्त रोशनी के इस त्योहार को मनाने की तैयारी में जुटे रहते हैं। मुझे केपटाउन के मिस्टर गोवंदर और प्रेटोरिया के मिस्टर पद्याची याद आते हैं जो हमारे साथ प्रार्थना करने आते थे और साथ में मिठाइयां भी लाते थे। अधिकारी इस बात पर जोर देते थे कि यह मिठाइयां केवल हिंदुओं के लिए हैं। हम उन अधिकारियों की संकीर्ण मानसिकता का विरोध तो करते ही थे, इस बात को भी पुरजोर तरीके से रखते थे कि हिंदुओं का गौरवशाली दर्शन मानवता पर ही आधारित है। इस वजह से मैं और मेरे साथी कॉमरेड्स इस खास त्योहार की तारीख को कैलेंडर में मार्क करते थे और इसकी तैयारी का मजा भी लिया करते थे।

5000 साल पुराने इस त्योहार से जुड़ना मुझे विनम्र बनाता है। मैं गर्व महसूस करता हूं और सौभाग्यशाली महसूस करता हूं कि हमारे देश में इतनी अलग परंपराओं और संस्कृति की समृद्धि है। दिवाली के त्योहार और इसके इतिहास में अनगिनत सीख हमारे लिए हैं जिनमें से कुछ मैं बता सकता हूं।

हम अंधकारी शक्तियों से लड़ते रहे और ऐसा ही जिक्र हिंदू धर्मग्रंथों में भी मिलता है। न्याय, सच, आत्मसम्मान, मानवीयता, आजादी की अहमियत को हिंदू धर्मग्रंथों में अन्य धर्मग्रंथों की तरह समर्थन मिला है। अफ्रीकन नेशनल कॉन्ग्रेस (एएनसी) को हमने इन मूल्यों से तैयार किया है। हमने कड़ी मेहनत से इस देश के लोगों में एकता बनाई है जिससे हमारा देश शांतिप्रिय, उदार और समृद्ध बने। हम इंसानियत के धागे में सभी को पिरोने के लिए और उन्हें मजबूती प्रदान करने, बेहतर भविष्य देने के लिए कटीबद्ध हैं। हिंदू धर्मग्रंथ भी इससे अलग बात नहीं कहते हैं। दीपावली के इस मौके पर मैं पावन ज्योत को जलाऊंगा जो उस विजय का प्रतीक होगी जो ...

अंधविश्वास पर हुई है, गरीबी पर समृद्धि ने हासिल की है, ज्ञान ने अज्ञान पर पाई है, बीमारी पर अच्छी सेहत से मिली है और गुलामी पर आजादी ने पाई है। लेकिन हम इस जीत का दावा करें उससे पहले हमें एक मुश्किल रास्ते से निकलना है। भारतीय समाज ने हमेशा से आजादी को समर्थन दिया है। मुझे पहुंचे हुए हिंदू पंडितों ने बताया कि जब हम दीप जलाते हैं और देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा करते हैं तो हमें यह याद रखने की जरूरत है कि आज हम समृद्ध और बेहतर स्थिति में हैं जबकि कई बदकिस्मत और महरूम भी हैं जिनके लिए सभी को मिलकर काम करने की आवश्यकता है। इसी वक्त पर हमें उन लोगों और नेताओं को भी याद करना चाहिए जिन्होंने आजादी के लिए जान न्यौछावर की है। हम स्वामी दयानंद को याद करेंगे जिन्हें सच बोलने के लिए ज़हर दिया गया था।

हम याद करेंगे क्रिश राबिलाल, अहमद तिमोल, सोलोमन महलंगु और कई हजार लोगों को। ऐसे ही हजारों दीये हमारे देश की आजादी और शांति के लिए जलते रहेंगे। दोस्तों, मैं दिवाली के मौके पर आपके साथ हूं और इस कारण दिल की गहराई से सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं। इस देश के लिए हमारे संघर्ष में हम पौराणिक रामायण से जुड़े इस त्योहार से सीख पाते रहेंगे। हमें शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए दीप जलाते रहने होंगे...जब हम भविष्य में समृद्धि, शांति और उम्मीद की राह पर आगे बढ़ें।’

(3 नवंबर 1991 को डरबन सिटी हॉल में दिवाली सेलेब्रेशन के दौरान दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति नेल्सन मंडेला)

