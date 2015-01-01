पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंस्पायरिंग:कैसे बनी गूगल सीईओ सुंदर पिचई की ‘कॉकरोच थियरी’

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक स्पीच के दौरान पिचई ने यह दिलचस्प वाकया सुनाया था जिसे खूब पसंद किया गया था...

गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचई एक रेस्त्रां में गए। वहां बैठकर उन्होंने एक कप कॉफी ऑर्डर की। अचानक उनकी नज़र सामने बैठी महिलाओं पर पड़ी। उन्होंने देखा कि कहीं से एक कॉकरोच उड़कर आया और उनमें से एक महिला पर बैठ गया। महिला ने कॉकरोच देखते ही जोर से चिल्लाना शुरू किया। चिल्लाते हुए वो कूदने लगी। उस महिला की प्रतिक्रिया बेहद भड़काऊ थी और उसकी वजह से वहां बैठी सभी महिलाएं चिल्लाने लगीं। महिला ने कॉकरोच भगा दिया, लेकिन वह दूसरी महिला पर उड़कर बैठ गया। यह सब तमाशा देख एक वेटर वहां पहुंचा। कॉकरोच उड़कर वेटर पर बैठ गया। पर वेटर ना चिल्लाया, ना डरा, अपनी जगह पर स्थिर खड़ा रहा।

पहले कुछ सेकंड वह कॉकरोच को अपनी शर्ट पर चलते देखता रहा, फिर मौका देख उसे अपने हाथ में उठाकर बाहर फेंक दिया। कॉफी पीते हुए पिचई यह सब देख रहे थे। उनके दिमाग में एक सवाल उठा कि क्या लोगों के इस बरताव के लिए कॉकरोच जिम्मेदार था? अगर था, तो वेटर परेशान क्यों नहीं हुआ? दरअसल कॉकरोच नहीं बल्कि लोगों की असमर्थता उन्हें परेशान कर रही थी। स्थिति को संभालने में असमर्थ महिलाएं परेशान थीं। ठीक ऐसे ही दरअसल हमें रोड पर लगने वाले ट्रैफिक जैम परेशान नहीं करते, ट्रैफिक जैम से पैदा हुए उपद्रव को संभालने में हम खुद असमर्थ होते हैं। समस्या से ज्यादा तो उस पर दी गई प्रतिक्रिया हमें परेशान कर देती है।

सीख

  • हमें प्रतिक्रिया नहीं देनी चाहिए, जवाब देने चाहिए।
  • क्योंकि प्रतिक्रियाएं तुरंत दी जाती हैं, जवाब सोच-समझकर दिए जाते हैं।
  • यहां महिलाओं ने प्रतिक्रिया दी, जबकि वेटर ने जवाब दिया।
