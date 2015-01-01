पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंस्पिरेशन:प्रसिद्ध एनिमेटेड किरदार 'टॉम एंड जेरी' से सीखें जीवन जीने का अनोखा अंदाज

35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मार्च 2021 में टॉम एंड जेरी की पहली फिल्म रिलीज होगी जिसका हाल ही में ट्रेलर लॉन्च हुआ है। फिल्म अभी चर्चा में है। टॉम एंड जेरी उदास चेहरों को हंसाते तो हैं ही, वे ऐसे एनिमेटेड किरदार भी हैं जो जीवन को हंसते - खेलते जीना सिखाते हैं।

टॉम एंड जेरी से यह सीख ली जा सकती है ...

1. साइज़ मायने नहीं रखता - किसी के बारे में राय बना लेना ठीक नहीं है, खासकर साइज़ के आधार पर तो बिल्कुल भी नहीं। जेरी एक छोटा चूहा है जो कभी हारता नहीं है। वह टॉम को अपनी तीव्र बुद्धी और आत्मविश्वास के दम पर मात देता है। अपने प्रतिद्वंदी को कभी कमजोर नहीं समझना चाहिए।

2. टीम की तरह काम करें - टॉम हमेशा जेरी को डराता रहता है पर कभी मारता नहीं है। मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में दोनों एक हो जाते हैं। कभी ना खत्म होने वाली लड़ाई के बीच ऐसे भी कई मौके आते हैं जब दोनों साथ खड़े होकर जीवन की समस्याओं का हल निकालते हैं।

3. छोटी चीजों में खुशी तलाशें - खुशी तो छोटी-छोटी चीजों में ही छिपी होती है। इन्हें अपने हाथ से जाने नहीं देना चाहिए। एकता में ही खुशियां छिपी हैं। जब हम जीवन की छोटी चीजों का मजा लेना सीख जाते हैं तो हम समझ पाते हैं कि जितनी हम कल्पना करते हैं जीवन उससे कहीं ज्यादा बड़ा है।

4. बांटने में सुख है - टॉम एंड जेरी एक दूसरे से लड़ते हैं, एक दूसरे के लिए भी लड़ते हैं। इनकी खट्टी मीठी तकरार से समझा जा सकता है कि एक दूसरे के साथ खुशियां बांटे बिना जीवन के कोई मायने नहीं हैं।

5. सफलता का हिस्सा है असफलता - टॉम न जाने कितनी ही बार जेरी को पकड़ने की कोशिश करता है पर असफल रहता है। लेकिन फिर वह दोबारा कोशिश करता है, कभी हार नहीं मानता। एक या दो असफलता के बाद कोशिश करना छोड़ना नहीं चाहिए। जीवन में प्रयास कभी बंद नहीं करना चाहिए।

6. मजबूत बनें - मुश्किल हालात में कमजोर न पड़ें , मजबूत बने रहें। मुश्किलों का हंस कर सामना करें। अपना विश्वास बनाए रखें। भरोसा कायम रखें।

7. दोस्ती सबसे बड़ा वरदान - टॉम और जेरी का एक दूसरे के साथ खास रिश्ता है। वे एक दूसरे को पूरा करते हैं। टॉम के बिना जेरी नहीं रह सकता और जेरी के बिना टॉम भी नहीं रह सकता।

8. विश्वास है सबसे अहम - जीवन में विश्वास रखें। लोगों पर विश्वास करें। खुद को ऐसा बनाएं कि लोग आपसे मिलकर बेहतर महसूस करें। जीवन बहुत छोटा है। अपने रिश्तों पर भरोसा रखें और उनके साथ बेहतरीन पल बुनें।

9. विनम्रता के साथ जुनून भी जरूरी - लक्ष्य के प्रति जुनून रखें। टॉम हमेशा ही जेरी को पकड़ने की कोशिश करता रहता है, कई बार उसे पकड़ भी लेता है और गुस्से में खिड़की के बाहर फेंक देता है। पर वो उसे उठाकर वापस भी लाता है और उसकी सेवा करता है। जुनून और विनम्रता दोनों ही जरूरी हैं। इंसान में यह दोनों ही गुण होने चाहिए।

10. जीवन का जश्न मनाएं - जीवन जश्न की तरह है। जो कुछ आपके पास है उसी में खुश रहना सीखें। मुस्कराएं ज्यादा, चिंता कम करें। सपने देखते रहें। जीवन टॉम एंड जेरी की ही तरह है। एक दूसरे को चिढ़ाते हैं, सताते हैं, गिराते हैं, लेकिन फिर भी साथ रहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें