इंसपिरेशनल पर्सनालिटी:राजकुमार हिरानी बॉलीवुड के अकेले ऐसे निर्देशक जिन्हें 100 फीसद सफलता मिली है

  • 20 नवंबर को 58 साल के हुए राजकुमार हिरानी अपनी नई फिल्म के लिए चर्चा में हैं जिसमें शाहरुख खान हीरो होंगे
  • सिर्फ पैसे और नाम के लिए काम करना चाहते थे, पांच मिनट की फिल्म को तारीफ मिली तो सोच ही बदल गई

अभी तक के करियर में पांच फिल्म और पांचों ही ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट। इस हिसाब से राजकुमार हिरानी को 100 फीसद सफलता मिली है। इस सीधे-सीधे 'केलक्युलेशन' की कल्पना उन पिता को तो बिल्कुल नहीं थी, जिनकी केलक्युलेटर की दुकान पर राजकुमार पूरा दिन बिताया करते थे। खुद राजकुमार को भी अपने इस करियर का पता-ठिकाना काफी बाद में मालूम हुआ। वो तो बेमन से इंजीनियरिंग करना चाहते थे, क्योंकि एक आम परिवार में यही 'सामान्य' बात हुआ करती थी। उन्होंने इंजीनियरिंग में दाखिला नहीं लिया, क्योंकि कॉमर्स कॉलेज में वो सुबह सात बजे जाकर 11 बजे लौट सकते थे और पिता की दुकान पर दिन बिता सकते थे। इनकी शामें खाली हुआ करती थीं तो कुछ लोगों के साथ थिएटर करने लग गए। उन्होंने इन सामाजिक नाटकों को लिखना शुरू किया, एक्टिंग भी की और निर्देशन भी। इसमें उन्हें मजा तो आ रहा था लेकिन मन में इसे ही करियर बनाने का ख्याल अभी तक नहीं पनपा था।

ग्रेजुएशन के बाद राजकुमार के अंकल ने उन्हें चार्टेड अकाउंटेंट बनाने की ठानी। सीए बनने के विचार से डरे राजकुमार अपने पिता की शरण में गए। पिता ने कहा 'मत करो, जो चाहते हो वो ही करो'। राजकुमार ने तब उनसे कहा कि वो फिल्में करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन पता नहीं कैसे शुरू करें। पिता का जवाब था - पहले फिल्मों के बारे सीखो, खुद को एजुकेट करो, फिर एंट्री लो। राजकुमार ने फिल्म इंस्टिट्यूट में निर्देशन के कोर्स के लिए अप्लाय किया लेकिन नाकामी हासिल हुई।

इस नाकामी ने उन्हें कानून पढ़ने की तरफ मोड़ दिया। यह जिंदगी का वो दौर था जब उन्हें कुछ सूझ नहीं रहा था, वो दिशाहीन थे और सोचे जा रहे थे कि जिंदगी के साथ वो क्या कर रहे हैं। अच्छी बात यह थी कि थिएटर जारी था। कुछ और वक्त बीता, किसी ने उन्हें बताया कि फिल्म इंस्टिट्यूट में निर्देशन के कोर्स में प्रवेश मुश्किल है, एडिटिंग के कोर्स में एडमिशन हो सकता है। इस बार पूरी तैयारी से एक्जाम दी और दाखिला पा लिया।

राजकुमार मानते हैं कि फिल्म संस्थान के तीन वर्षों ने उन्होंने नए नजरिये से सोचना सीखा। चीजों को वो अलग ढंग से देखने लगे थे और सिनेमा तो सीख ही रहे थे। इन तीन वर्षों में उन्होंने सिर्फ और सिर्फ फिल्मों की बात की, फिल्में देखीं और फिल्मों के बारे में पढ़ा। कोर्स के दौरान चेखोव की कहानी पर उन्होंने पांच मिनट की एक शॉर्ट फिल्म उन्होंने बनाई जो कुछ प्रोफेसर्स और स्टूडेंट्स को दिखाई गई। होस्टल लौटते वक्त जब रास्ते में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म की तारीफ सुनी। राजकुमार ने उस लम्हें को याद करते हुए कहा है 'मैं बेहद खुश था, उस अहसास को बयां नहीं कर सकता। इसी क्षण ने मुझे हमेशा के लिए बदल दिया। इसी वक्त मुझे अहसास हुआ कि मैं अपने पैशन के पीछे जाऊंगा, पैसे के पीछे नहीं। मैं अब सिर्फ इसलिए काम करना चाहता था कि मुझे इससे खुशी हासिल होगी'। इससे पहले उनकी सोच थी कि करियर इसलिए बनाना है ताकि पैसा और नाम कमाया जा सके।

राजकुमार अक्सर लोगों से सुनते थे कि ये सब तो काम करते-करते भी सीखा जा सकता है... वो सोचते थे कि जॉब में सीखने की प्रक्रिया काफी धीमी होती है और यह सही तरीका भी नहीं है, सिनेमा में टेक्नोलॉजी की दखलंदाजी काफी है और जॉब में कोई अपने कैमरे को भी हाथ नहीं देता है, जबकि संस्थानों में सही टेक्नीक भी बताई जाती है। उन्हें इस बात का अफसोस जरूर रहा कि स्टोरी टेलिंग और स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग वो संस्थान में नहीं सीख पाए। ये उन्होंने संस्थान से निकलकर एड फिल्म बनाने के दौरान सीखा।

पढ़ाई पूरी कर मुंबई पहुंचे राजकुमार हिरानी को काम ढूंढने में खासी दिक्कत हुई। चार-पांच महीने में एक बार काम मिलता था जो हजार-पंद्रह सौ रुपए दे जाता था। संपर्क बढ़ाने की नीयत से उन्होंने 1200 रुपए महीने की पगार पर एक स्टूडियो में एडिटर की नौकरी की। इसके पांच महीने बाद ही वो आत्मविश्वास के साथ फ्रीलांसिंग करने लगे। वो अच्छे एडिटर थे और अब निर्देशक की समझ भी उनके काम को निखार रही थी। इमोशनल और कॉमेडी सीन अच्छे से फिल्माना उन्हें आ गया था। उनकी बनाई एक मजेदार कॉर्पोरेट फिल्म 'दिलवाले अन्नपूर्णा ने जाएंगे' ने उन्हें खासी पहचान दी।

उन्हें एक बार विदु विनोद चोपड़ा की फिल्म '1942 ए लव स्टोरी' के प्रोमोज एडिट करने का मौका मिला। 'मिशन कश्मीर' की एडिटिंग के दौरान जब चोपड़ा का एडिटर बीमार हो गया तो उन्होंने राजकुमार हिरानी को याद किया। यह काम शुरू करते वक्त राजकुमार हिरानी को लगा था कि यह काम कुछ वक्त का है, पूरा हो जाएगा और वो फिर अपनी जगह लौट आएंगे लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं। एडिटिंग के दौरान उन्हें खूब मजा आया और चोपड़ा भी लगातार कहते रहे कि उन्हें एक फिल्म बनाना चाहिए। पांच महीने काम चला और इसके बाद राजकुमार ने तय किया कि अब अगले छह महीने वो काम नहीं करेंगे। वो ये वक्त एक पटकथा को देना चाहते थे जिसकी कहानी उनके अंदर दस साल से पक रही थी। नौ महीने में यह काम पूरा हुआ। विदु विनोद चोपड़ा को यह पसंद आई और वो इसके निर्माता बनने को तैयार हुए। इस तरह लगभग दो साल बाद 'मुन्नाभाई एमबीबीएस' बनना शुरू हुई।

फिल्म हिट रही तो इसका सीक्वल आया 'लगे रहो मुन्नाभाई'। यह सीरीज इतनी हिट रही कि आज भी इसकी तीसरी कड़ी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। 'थ्री ईडियट्स' और 'पीके' की सफलता ने राजकुमार हिरानी को अलग मुकाम दिया। 'संजू' हिट हुई तो असफलताओं से जूझ रहे शाहरुख खान ने उनके साथ काम करने की इच्छा जताई। अब दोनों एक प्रोजेक्ट पर साथ हैं जिसका नाम अभी जाहिर नहीं किया गया है।

