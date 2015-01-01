पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइफ एंड मैनेजमेंट:पढ़िए, लाइफ एंड मैनेजमेंट की इस हफ्ते की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर...

एक घंटा पहले
1. प्रियंका चोपड़ा की पहली किताब ‘अनफिनिश्ड’ अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली है। यह उनकी पहली किताब है। इस वजह से प्रियंका चर्चा में हैं। अपने विचारों को उन्होंने पहले भी कई दफा तमाम स्पीचेस के जरिये अपने फैन्स तक पहुंचाया है, उन्हीं में से एक खास स्पीच...

इंस्पिरेशनल : ‘इच्छाशक्ति एक ब्रह्मास्त्र है, इसके दम पर हर डर को दूर किया जा सकता है’

2. एरिस्टोफेन्स हास्य-नाटककार थे। इनके नाटकों में हास्य रस झलकता है। वे ‘फादर ऑफ कॉमेडी’ के नाम से जाने जाते हैं। अपने नाटकों में भी उन्होंने एक अलग तरह का जीवन दर्शन दिखाया। उन्हीं के कुछ प्ररेक विचार, जो मजेदार भी हैं...

प्रेरणादायक : हास्य-नाटककार एरिस्टोफेन्स की बातें, जो मजेदार तो हैं ही सीख भी देती हैं

3. अच्छी आदतें डालने में आपका फोन कैसे मददगार साबित हो सकता है? पर्याप्त नींद लेने के लिए कौन-सी आदतें फायदेमंद होती हैं? जानिए हार्वर्ड बिजनेस रिव्यू से। यह भी जानिए कि हर बार नई जगह छुट्टी बिताने की आदत आपके व्यक्तित्व को कैसे निखारती है? जानने के लिए क्लिक कीजिए...

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस रिव्यू : आपका फोन अच्छी आदतें अपनाने में मदद कर सकता है

4. संगीत का असर जाहिर तौर पर आप पर काफी होता है। शोध दावा करते हैं कि ये मरीजों को भी ठीक कर सकता है, फिर प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ाना संगीत के लिए कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है। जानिए कैसे...

प्रोडक्टिविटी : वर्क फ्रॉम होम के दौरान बढ़ाना चाहते हैं फोकस तो संगीत सुनिए

