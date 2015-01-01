पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरणादायक बातें:चार्ल्स एफ हानल की वो प्रेरणादायक बातें, जो देंगी आपके जीवन को सकारात्मक रूप

चार्ल्स एफ हानल35 मिनट पहले
1. जो आप खुद के लिए चाहते हैं दूसरों को भी दीजिए, इस तरह आप दोनों का ही फायदा है। हम जो बोते हैं वही काटते हैं। अगर प्रेम और सेहत भरे विचार भेजते हैं तो वही हमारे पास वापस आते हैं। अगर हम डर, चिंता,नफरत और ईर्ष्या भरे विचार भेजते हैं तो हमें अपने जीवन में भी इसके परिणाम भोगने होंगे।

2. सबसे पहले अपनी ताकत का ज्ञान होना चाहिए। दूसरा, साहस। तीसरा, करने का विश्वास।

3. अगर दिन भर कमजोर, नुकसानदायक और नकारात्मक विचार बने रहते हैं तो केवल दस मिनट के रचनात्मक विचारों से खूबसूरत, मजबूत और सामंजस्यपूर्ण परिस्थितियों की उम्मीद नहीं करनी चाहिए।

4. अगर आपको प्रेम चाहिए तो यह समझने का प्रयास करें कि प्रेम पाने के लिए प्रेम देना जरूरी है, कि जितना ज्यादा देंगे उतना ही ज्यादा पाएंगे। देने का केवल एक ही तरीका है कि खुद को प्रेम से लबालब कर लिया जाए।

5. मैं पूरा हूं, उत्तम हूं, ताकतवर हूं, संतुष्ट हूं, खुश हूं।

6. पिछड़ने से बचने का केवल एक ही तरीका है, आगे चलते रहना। सनातन जागरूकता ही सफलता की कीमत है।

7. एक दुनिया अंदर भी है। दुनिया विचारों की, अहसास और ताकत की, रोशनी और खूबसूरती की, ये दुनिया दिखाई नहीं देती लेकिन इसकी ताकत असीम है।

8 . अपनी परिस्थितियां सुधारनी हैं तो पहले खुद को सुधारना होगा।

9 . शांति की तलाश करें। शांति से ही ताकत मिलती है।

10 . विचार ही ऊर्जा है। सक्रिय विचार सक्रिय ऊर्जा हैं, केंद्रित विचार केंद्रित ऊर्जा हैं। किसी खास उद्देश्य पर केंद्रित विचार ही ताकत बन जाते हैं।

11 . आपको सही चीज सही समय पर सही तरीके से हासिल होती है।

12 . सदियों की सबसे महान खोज है विचारों की ताकत।

(चार्ल्स एफ हानल - चार्ल्स फ्रांसिस हानल अमेरिकन लेखक, फिलॉसफर और व्यवसायी थे। वे अपनी किताब 'द मास्टरकी सिस्टम' के लिए जाने जाते हैं। इस किताब के जरिए उन्होंने नए विचारों की क्रांति लाने में अपना योगदान दिया था।)

