हार्वर्ड बिज़नेस रिव्यू:फोकस बढ़ाना है तो अपने काम करने के पैटर्न को समझने की कोशिश करें

35 मिनट पहले
ध्यान हमेशा भटकता रहता है और फोकस बनाना मुश्किल होता है तो ऐसे में क्या करना चाहिए जानिए हार्वर्ड बिज़नेस रिव्यू से। साथ ही यह भी जानिए कि वीकेंड्स पर टीम को ईमेल भेजने से क्यों बचना चाहिए और मन का काम न मिलने पर अपने करियर को किस तरह संभालना चाहिए।

1. जब फोकस सबसे ज्यादा हो तब करें सबसे जरूरी काम

ज्यादातर लोग काम करते हुए ध्यान भटकने से पेरशान रहते हैं और दिनभर फोकस बनाने की कोशिश करते रहते हैं। वे अक्सर डेस्क पर रखे फोन के बार-बार बजने से परेशान हो जाते हैं, मीटिंग्स के दौरान ई-मेल और फेसबुक खोल लेते हैं। इससे परेशान होने की बजाय अपनी आदतों को और काम करने के पैटर्न को समझने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए। एक हफ्ते तक केवल इस पर गौर करें कि आपका ध्यान कब और कैसे भटकता है, कौन सा ऐसा समय है जब आप बहुत ध्यान लगाकर काम कर पाते हैं ? कौन सा समय है जब ध्यान भटकने लगता है? ज्यादातर लोगों का ध्यान सुबह लगता है और लंच के आसपास कम होने लगता है। हर व्यक्ति का अलग पैटर्न होता है, इसलिए अपना पैटर्न पहचान कर ही अपने दिन की प्लानिंग करें। सबसे जरूरी मीटिंग्स और सबसे खास काम उस वक्त के लिए बचाकर रखें जब आपका फोकस सर्वाधिक मजबूत हो। वो काम जो ज्यादा जरूरी नहीं हैं उन्हें तब करें जब फोकस सबसे कम हो जाता है।

2. टीम का समय खराब किए बिना काम करें

ये सही है कि आपका जब मन करे तब काम करना चाहिए लेकिन एक मैनेजर के तौर पर आपको यह भी समझना चाहिए कि कर्मचारियों को वीकेंड्स पर प्रोजेक्ट्स या ईमेल्स नहीं भेजने चाहिए। अक्सर लोग सोचते हैं कि मेरे बॉस काम कर रहे हैं तो मुझे भी करना चाहिए। अगर आप रविवार शाम को ईमेल्स चेक करने के बारे में विचार कर रहे हैं तो अपने कर्मचारियों को सोमवार तक कोई मैसेज न भेजें। हो सकता है कि ईमेल्स भेजना बहुत ही ज्यादा जरूरी हो तो टीम को यह स्पष्ट कर दें कि वीकेंड के दौरान आप उनसे ईमेल के जवाब की उम्मीद बिल्कुल नहीं कर रहे हैं। आप उन्हें बताएं कि वे ईमेल लिखकर ड्राफ्ट फोल्डर में रख सकते हैं जिससे कि उन्हें बाद में भेजा जा सके। इस तरह आप टीम का समय खराब किए बिना ही अपना काम पूरा कर सकते हैं।

3. जो काम करना चाहते हैं वो नहीं मिल रहा तो क्या करें

हम सभी बेहतर काम करने की इच्छा रखते हैं। लेकिन कई बार ऐसा लगता है कि अपने विकास के बारे में केवल हम ही सोच रहे हैं। अगर एचआर या आपके बॉस आपको वह काम नहीं दे रहे हैं जो आप करना चाहते हैं, तो ऐसे में आपको क्या करना चाहिए? फीडबैक से यह जानने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए कि आपको किस क्षेत्र में सुधार की जरूरत है। जैसे, प्रेजेंटेशन या मीटिंग के बाद जो अच्छा लगा वो पूछें और जहां सुधार चाहिए उसके लिए सलाह भी लें। जो भी काम आप करना चाहते हैं उनकी लिस्ट बना लें और सभी के फीडबैक के अनुसार खुद को रेट करें। जैसे, यदि आप एक ब्रैंड मार्केटियर हैं तो एडवर्टाइजिंग डेवलपमेंट में खुद को 'ए' दे सकते हैं, प्राइसिंग एनालिसिस में 'बी' और ट्रेड मार्केटिंग में 'सी' दे सकते हैं। स्किल गैप्स कम करने के लिए 'सी' पर फोकस करें और फीडबैक लेते हुए अपनी उन्नति पर नजर रखें।

