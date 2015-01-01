पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंस्पिरेशनल:‘इच्छाशक्ति एक ब्रह्मास्त्र है, इसके दम पर हर डर को दूर किया जा सकता है’

एक घंटा पहले
  • प्रियंका चोपड़ा की पहली किताब ‘अनफिनिश्ड’अगले माह रिलीज़ होगी

‘मैं आज मेरे अनुभवों के जरिए वो रास्ते दिखाने की कोशिश करुंगी जो आपको अपने सपनों तक ले जाने में मददगार होंगे। मैं चाहती हूं कि आप बड़ा लक्ष्य रखें। मैंने भी ऐसा ही किया। मैंने अपने लिए हमेशा ऊंचे मानक स्थापित किए। मैं यहां कैसे पहुंची... डरपोक बनकर, निडर बनकर और खूब सारी गलतियां करके।

मैं परफेक्ट नहीं हूं, हममें से कोई भी नहीं है। आप दुनिया में बिरले हैं, आपके जैसा कोई हो भी नहीं सकता। मैं ऊपरी दिखावे की बात नहीं कह रही हूं, मैं अंदरूनी ताकत पर जोर दे रही हूं। आप अंदर से कैसे हैं, आपकी सोच क्या है, मान्यताएं क्या हैं, आपकी कमियां क्या हैं... एक बार आप खुद को जान गए तो अपनी बिरली बात को भी पहचानने लगेंगे, तभी आपका सर्वोत्तम संस्करण सामने आएगा।

अक्सर हम खुद को अपनी क्षमता के बाहर के सपने नहीं देखने देते, अपने भविष्य के बारे में सोचने से भी डरते हैं, क्योंकि हम बदलाव से डरते हैं। हम जानी-पहचानी जगहों से अलग होने में डरते हैं। खुद को खुला छोड़िए... सारी झिझक हटा फेंकिए। बदलाव ही जिंदगी की स्थाई चीज है। आप कभी किसी अनुभव के लिए बूढ़े नहीं होंगे, ना ही नई चीजों को सीखने के लिए। यकीन कीजिए कि आपके पास इच्छाशक्ति के रूप में सब कुछ है।

इच्छाशक्ति एक ब्रह्मास्त्र है, इस अस्त्र के दम पर निडर बन जाइए। मैं एरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियर बनना चाहती थी, पर मैं आज हूं क्या... मैं एक्टर हूं, सिंगर हूं, लेखक हूं, निर्माता हूं, आर्टिस्ट हूं। कैसे मैं इंजीनियर बनते-बनते यहां आ गई? मैं अपनी पसंद का काम चुनती गई। वो पसंद जो मैं अपने आप से चाहती थी। अपने सपनों को उड़ान के लिए पंख दीजिए। जो बनना चाहते हैं वो राह पकड़िए, वो भी निडर होकर।

अब मौकों की भी बात कर लेते हैं, अवसरों के बारे में मजेदार यह है कि ये अक्सर नहीं मिलते। बहुत कम मौके सभी को मिलते हैं, लेकिन जब ये आते हैं तो क्या हम इन्हें पहचान पाते हैं? हमारा काम इन्हें पहचानना और इनका फायदा उठाना है। इसके लिए हमें हर मौके पर कड़ी मेहनत करना होगी। हर मौके से राह बनती जाएगी, इसी को ड्राइव कहते हैं, महत्वाकांक्षा कहते हैं। जिंदगी में आप किसी भी मुकाम पर हों, अवसरों को भुनाने के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहेंगे। महत्वाकांक्षी होने में कोई बुराई नहीं है।

मुझे सबकुछ चाहिए। जब तक आप किसी को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा रहे हैं, कुछ गलत नहीं कर रहे हैं, तो अपने आप से कुछ ज्यादा चाहने में कोई बुराई नहीं है। इसलिए लालची बनिए, अपनी महत्वाकांक्षाओं के लिए लालची बनिए, इसके लिए भूख पैदा कीजिए। किसी की बनाई मिसाल को अंतिम सत्य नहीं मानिए।

हमें हमेशा बताया जाता है ये करो, वो करो। आपको कौन बता सकता है कि आपको कैसा होना चाहिए, या क्या करना चाहिए! किसी को इसकी इजाजत मत दीजिए। आपके सपनों के लिए आपको ही लड़ना होगा, और कोई ये जंग नहीं लड़ेगा। आज मैं जिस मुकाम पर हूं, केवल अपनी वजह से हूं। मेरी सफलता, मेरी असफलता... सबकुछ मेरा अपना बनाया है। कोई समझौता नहीं। सपनों के मामले में तो कतई नहीं।

मुझे असफलता इसलिए नापसंद है कि इसके बाद खूब ड्रामेबाजी होती है, मां और दोस्तों की सांत्वना होती है। ये सब मुझे अच्छा महसूस करवाने में लगे होते हैं। लेकिन दिन और रात की तरह यह भी तय है कि आप फेल होंगे। आप इसे किसी भी तरह रोक नहीं सकते। फेल होने के बाद आप क्या करते हैं वो ही तय करता है कि आप किस राह पर हैं।

मैं भी जी-तोड़ मेहनत के बाद किसी असफलता का सामना करती हूं, तो उस असफलता को कुछ समय ओढ़े रखती हूं। खूब रोती हूं, फिर सबकुछ फेंककर जिंदगी में कूद जाती हूं। असफलता को नजरअंदाज मत कीजिए, आंकलन कीजिए। उससे सीखिए। असफलता को नहीं चखा तो सफलता का मजा नहीं आएगा।

नपी-तुली रिस्क लीजिए और जिंदगी की जड़ता को खत्म कीजिए। रिस्क से ही आप विकसित होंगे। इन रिस्क को अपना सौ प्रतिशत दीजिए। आप जो भी करेंगे कोई ना कोई तो दुखी रहेगा ही। यकीन मानिए आप हर वक्त सभी को खुश नहीं कर सकते। आप अपने लिए सबसे भलाई का काम जो कर सकते हैं, वो हैं खूब हंसिए। अपने आप पर भी हंसिए, खुश रहने के लम्हे ढूंढिए और खूब मजे कीजिए।’

(2017 में नई दिल्ली में हुए पेंग्विन के ‘ब्रेकिंग द ग्लास सीलिंग’ इवेंट में एक्ट्रेस, सिंगर प्रियंका चोपड़ा )

