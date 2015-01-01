पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस रिव्यू:आपका फोन अच्छी आदतें अपनाने में मदद कर सकता है

एक घंटा पहले
  • जानिए आदतें लक्ष्य तक पहुंचाने में कैसे मदद करती हैं? कैसे ये आपके व्यक्तित्व विकास और सफलता के लिए भी जिम्मेदार होती हैं।

अच्छी आदतें डालने में आपका फोन कैसे मददगार साबित हो सकता है? पर्याप्त नींद लेने के लिए कौन-सी आदतें फायदेमंद होती हैं? जानिए हार्वर्ड बिज़नेस रिव्यू से। यह भी जानिए कि हर बार नई जगह छुट्टी बिताने की आदत आपके व्यक्तित्व को कैसे निखारती है?

आदतें बदलनी हैं तो जरूरी है व्यवधानों पर नज़र रखना
कुछ आदतें ऐसी होती हैं जिन्हें हम बदलना चाहते हैं। लेकिन किसी बुरी आदत का होने का पता चलना ही काफी नहीं, इसे सुधारने के लिए उन व्यवधानों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए जो लक्ष्य को पाने की राह में पैदा हो सकते हैं। इन व्यवधानों को एक सूची में रखें। इस तरह आपको बीच की कड़ी मिल जाएगी। अब आप सभी व्यवधानों से निबटने का प्लान तैयार कर सकते हैं।

अच्छी आदतों के लिए आपका फोन भी जिम्मेदार हो सकता है
हम अक्सर अपने फोन को खराब आदतों के लिए जिम्मेदार मानते हैं, लेकिन फोन अच्छी आदतें डालने में भी मदद करता है। अगर आप रोज अपने दांतों को फ्लॉस करना चाहते हैं तो तय करें कि कब करेंगे। अब फोन पर अलर्ट लगाएं। फोन की टास्क मैनेजर या कैलेंडर एप भी काम आती है। डिवाइस खराब आदतें रोकती भी है, बस उनकी जगह नई आदतें डालनी हैं।

रात को पर्याप्त नींद लेने के लिए बेहद जरूरी हैं ये आदतें
अच्छी नींद के लिए अच्छी आदतें डालना जरूरी है। सबसे पहली आदत ये कि उसी समय बिस्तर पर चले जाएं जिस वक्त आंखों में नींद आना शुरू हो। वो वक्त रात 10 से 11 बजे के बीच का होता है। इस वक्त मैलेटोनिन हॉरमोन नींद लाता है। रात 10 से 11 के बीच दिमाग से ज्यादा मेहनत नहीं करवाना चाहिए। हर तरह की स्क्रीन से दूर रहना चाहिए। संगीत सुन सकते हैं।

नई जगह छुट्‌टी बिताने की आदत भी है फायदेमंद
कुछ लोग छुट्‌टी मनाने हर बार एक ही जगह जाते हैं, जो सही नहीं है। ट्रेवलिंग एक मौका है जब आप व्यक्तिगत रूप से परिपक्व होते हैं, अपने कंफर्ट जोन से बाहर निकलते हैं। जब आप किसी अपरिचित शहर या देश में समय बिताते हैं तो हर तरह की परिस्थितियों से जूझना सीखते हैं। भावनात्मक रूप से मजबूत होते हैं। सहनशील बनते हैं और भरोसा करना सीखते हैं।

