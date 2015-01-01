पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोधकथा:स्वर्ग में प्रवेश करने के लिए चाहिए 1,000 अंक

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक आदमी जब मरने के बाद स्वर्ग के दरवाज़े पर पहुंचा, तो वहां एक देवदूत ने उसे भीतर जाने से रोक दिया। उस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैंने तो जीवन भर अच्छे कर्म किए हैं, मैं हमेशा सदाचारी रहा हूं, सो मुझे स्वर्ग जाने का पूरा अधिकार है। देवदूत बोला, ‘तुम्हारी बात बिल्कुल ठीक है, लेकिन पहले तुम्हारे सत्कर्मों का हिसाब-किताब ज़रूरी है। हमारे यहां अलग-अलग कामों के लिए अंक निर्धारित हैं। यदि तुम्हारे 1,000 अंक हो जाते हैं, तो तुम स्वर्ग में आ सकते हो।' व्यक्ति ने कहा, ‘मैं जीवन भर अपनी पत्नी और परिवार के प्रति वफ़ादार रहा हूं।' देवदूत बोला, ‘इसके लिए तुम्हें एक अंक मिलता है।'

उस आदमी को मात्र एक अंक मिलने से हैरानी तो हुई, पर उसने बड़ी उम्मीद के साथ अपने दूसरे काम बताए, ‘मैंने हमेशा मतदान का अपना कर्तव्य पूरा किया। मैं पिछले 50 सालों से एक समाजसेवी संस्था से जुड़कर ग़रीबों की सहायता कर रहा था।' ऐसा कहकर वह देवदूत की ओर बड़ी उत्सुकता से देखने लगा कि इस बार कितने अंक मिलते हैं। देवदूत बोला, ‘इन सबके लिए तुम्हें दो अंक मिलते हैं।'

उसे बड़ी निराशा हुई। फिर भी उसने कहा, ‘मैंने हमेशा ईमानदारी से आयकर चुकाया। पड़ोसियों के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार किया और मदद भी करता रहा।' देवदूत ने कहा, ‘अच्छी बात है। तीन अंक और मिलते हैं। कुल 6 अंक हो गए।'

अब तो वह व्यक्ति पूरी तरह हताश नज़र आने लगा। स्वर्ग में प्रवेश के लिए 1,000 अंकों की ज़रूरत थी और जीवन भर के अच्छे कामों का हिसाब लगाने के बाद भी उसे कुल जमा छह अंक ही मिले थे। जब उसे कहीं से कोई आस नज़र नहीं आई, तो वह ज़मीन पर घुटनों के बल बैठ गया और कहने लगा, ‘हे भगवान! अब तो तेरा ही आसरा है, मैंने अपना सबकुछ तुझे सौंप दिया, अब मैं पूरी तरह से तेरी कृपा पर हूं।' उसका ऐसा कहना था कि देवदूत ने उसे उठाया और कहा, ‘इससे तुम्हारे हो जाते हैं पूरे 1,000 अंक। आओ, स्वर्ग में तुम्हारा स्वागत है।'

सच है, जब हम ‘मैं', ‘मेरा' और ‘मैंने' को भुलाकर अच्छे काम करते हैं और सबकुछ ऊपरवाले पर छोड़ देते हैं, तभी वे कर्म सार्थक होते हैं।

