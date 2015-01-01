पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सृजनात्मकता:इन 7 तरीकों से निखारे बच्चों की रचनात्मकता, उनकी उड़ान को दें हौसला

फाइज़ा सिद्दक़ी11 मिनट पहले
  • बच्चों की रचनात्मकता को समझना और उसे निखारना माता-पिता पर निर्भर करता है। इसमें कैसे बच्चों की मदद कर सकते हैं, आइए जानते हैं।

बच्चों की सोचने की क्षमता बड़ों से अधिक व काफ़ी रचनात्मक होती है। इसलिए वे उन बातों को भी सच करने के बारे में सोच लेते हैं, जिन्हें बड़े नहीं सोच पाते। साथ ही उनके पास वे सारे गुण होते ही हैं, जो क़ामयाबी के लिए ज़रूरी हैं, जैसे किसी भी काम को करने में न घबराना, बेहिचक ग़लतियां करना और फिर नई शुरुआत करना। रचनात्मकता के आसमान में ऊंची उड़ान के लिए इन पंखों की ज़रूरत होती है। बच्चे उत्तरोत्तर विकास करें, इसमें बतौर माता-पिता आप यह सब कर सकते हैं -

1. पसंदीदा सामान दिलाएं

अभिभावक बच्चों को सामान्यत: कपड़े, खिलौने, खाने-पीने का सामान दिलाने में अधिक रुचि लेते हैं, जबकि उन्हें ड्रॉइंग शीट, तरह-तरह के कलर्स, क्राफ्ट का सामान, किताबें आदि दिलाना भी ज़रूरी है, ताकि उनकी क्रिएटिविटी निखरें। इसके लिए बच्चों से भी राय ले सकते हैं कि उन्हें क्या चाहिए। माता-पिता ख़ुद भी उनकी रुचि जानने और उसे दिशा देने में मदद कर सकते हैं।

2. मदद करें, लेकिन बाहरी

बच्चों के काम में अगर चाहें तो आप भी हाथ बंटा सकते हैं। लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि आपको केवल ऊपरी मदद करनी है, जैसे सामान जमाना, काम को करने में ज़रूरी सामान जुटा देना आदि। आपको ख़ुद बच्चे के लिए चित्र आदि बनाकर नहीं देना है।

3. घुमाने ले जाएं

रचनात्मकता बढ़ाने में यह क़दम बड़ा काम का साबित होता है। जब भी समय मिले बच्चों को घुमाने ले जाएं। इसमें आसपास पार्क में, पानी वाली जगह या ऐसी कोई भी जगह ले जाएं जहां वे प्रकृति से जुड़ें। इससे बच्चों की समझ और अभिव्यक्ति में निखार आएगा और वे बहुत कुछ नया सीख सकेंगे। चिड़ियाघर, म्यूज़ियम, आसपास के ऐतिहासिक स्थल आदि जगह भी ले जाएं, ताकि उन्हें नई-नई जानकारियां मिल सकें।

4. सलाह न देने लगें

बच्चा जब अपनी पेंटिग या ड्रॉइंग बनाकर दिखाए तो उसे ये सलाह न देने लगें कि ऐसा करते तो और अच्छी बनती या फिर ऐसा किया जा सकता था। इससे बच्चे का मनोबल गिरता है और वह कुछ नया करने से कतराने लगता है। वो जो भी जैसा भी बना रहा है उसकी प्रशंसा करें। इससे वो कुछ और नया आज़माएगा और उसका मनोबल भी बढ़ेगा। बच्चों की सोच को हम नहीं समझ सकते इसलिए वो जैसा कर रहे हैं उसके पीछे उनकी अपनी सोच काम करती है।

5. रोक-टोक न करें

बच्चों को टोकना उनकी तरक्की में अवरोधक बनता है। इसलिए वे जो कर रहे हैं उन्हें उसके लिए स्वतंत्र रहने दें। कई बार ऐसा भी होता है कि बच्चे दीवार पेंट कर देते हैं या कुछ सामान रंग देते हैं तो उन्हें घरवालों की डांट झेलनी पड़ती है। इससे वे अगली बार वो काम करते ही नहीं हैं यानी कि वे अगर पेंटिंग करते हैं तो उसे छोड़ देते हैं, क्योंकि उनमें डर बैठ जाता है कि ग़लती होने पर डांट पड़ेगी। इसलिए डांटने की बजाय उन्हें प्यार से समझाएं। इसके लिए उन्हें ब्लैक बोर्ड या वाइट बोर्ड लाकर दे सकते हैं, जहां वे मन भरकर चित्रकारी कर सकते हैं।

6. एक कोना बच्चों के नाम

घर का एक कोना बच्चों के सुपुर्द कर दें। इसमें वे अपने खिलौने, पेंटिंग, ड्रॉइंग आदि को सामान को अपनी मर्ज़ी के मुताबिक़ रख सकें। उन्हें बताएं कि इस कोने की सफ़ाई की ज़िम्मेदारी भी उन्हें की है। इसलिए खेलने के बाद खिलौने जगह पर रखें।

7. रूल्स उनके हों

बच्चों के साथ कोई खेल खेलने वाले हैं तो उन्हें ही गेम के रूल्स बनाने के लिए कहें। इससे उनके सोचने की क्षमता विकसित होगी। हर खेल के लिए कुछ अलग नियम बनाने के लिए कहें। इससे खेल भी मज़ेदार होगा और बच्चों को भी नयापन लगेगा।

