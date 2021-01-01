पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लघुकथा:एक पंथ-सात काज!

आशीष श्रीवास्तव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर में स्त्री तो काम करती ही है, अगर पुरुष भी हाथ बंटाने लगे तो उसके सात फायदे तो गिने जा चुके हैं।

‘अजी आप भी हद करते हो जी! एक दिन काम वाली नहीं आई तो खुद ही झाड़ू-पोछा करने लग गए?’ पत्नी ने प्रश्नवाचक दृष्टि पति पर फेंकते हुए कहा तो पति भी मुस्कुराकर कहने लगे ‘तो क्या हुआ? इसमें क्या बुराई है?’ ऑफिस के लिए तैयार होते हुए पत्नी ने कहा ‘अरे झाड़ू लगा दी यही बहुत है। एक दिन यदि पोछा न भी लगे तो क्या? फिर आपको भी तो दफ्तर जाना है?’ पति ने कहा ‘मैं तो एक पंथ चार काज कर रहा हूं। इस बहाने मेरी कसरत भी हो रही है, आपको काम की चिंता भी नहीं रहेगी और घर में सफाई भी हो जाएगी।’ पत्नी के चेहरे पर मुस्कान तैर गई, कहने लगी ‘और चौथा काज?’ पति ने कहा ‘कहते हैं स्वच्छता में भगवान बसते हैं, इसलिए कर्म ही पूजा है।’

पत्नी ने गाड़ी की चाबियां और अपना ऑफिस बैग उठाया और दरवाज़ा खोलने से पहले फर्श पर बैठे हाथ में पोछा लिए पति की ओर मुड़कर कहा ‘ठीक है, आपकी जैसी इच्छा, मैं तो इसलिए कह रही थी कि अपने दोनों बच्चे देखते होंगे तो क्या सोचेंगे?’ पति ने हंसते हुए पत्नी की ओर ऊंची गर्दन करके देखा और कहा ‘अच्छा है, बच्चे भी घर का काम करना और साफ-सफाई रखना सीखेंगे। उन्हें ये करके दिखाना बहुत ज़रूरी है कि काम कोई छोटा-बड़ा नहीं होता, और न ही घर के कामों की ज़िम्मेदारी किसी एक महिला की होती है। मिल-जुलकर काम करने का आनंद ही अलग है...!’

फिर दोनों हंसने लगे। वह ख़ुशी कई दिनों तक उनके मन को हर्षित करती रही। पापा का घर का काम करते देखकर बच्चों का भी मज़ा आया। वे भी गाहे-बगाहे मदद करने लगे। एक दिन इसके अब तक पांच फायदे ढूंढ चुके पिता से कहने लगे ‘पापा ये तो ‘एक पंथ सात काज’ वाली नई कहावत हो गई, काम वाली को भी आराम मिल गया, और सबके चेहरे भी खिल गए।’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser