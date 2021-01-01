पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिटनेस:स्पॉट व्यायाम के कमाल

नेहा सिन्हा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समय की कमी के कारण कई लोग जिम या वॉक पर नहीं जा पाते। ऐसे में वे घर पर ही आसानी से व्यायाम कर सकते हैं।
  • स्पॉट एक्सरसाइज़ घर में कहीं भी की जा सकती हैं। बस, ज़रूरत है थोड़ी-सी जगह की।

सिंगल लैग स्टैंड

एक पैर पर संतुलन पैर की मांसपेशियों के लचीलेपन और मन की एकाग्रता को बढ़ाता है। यह व्यायाम ध्यान केंद्रित करने में मदद करता है और पेट की अतिरिक्त चर्बी को भी कम करता है। चिंता और अवसाद दूर होता है। इसे करने के लिए सीधे खड़े हो जाएं और धीरे-धीरे एक पैर को ऊपर ले जाएं और सीने की सीध में लाते हुए दोनों हाथों से कुछ देर तक पकड़ें। ऐसा ना भी कर सकें, तो भी एक पैर पर 30 से 40 सेकंड तक संतुलन बनाए रखें। दोनों पैरों से बारी-बारी पांच बार करें।

मिलिट्री प्रेस

यह एक्सरसाइज़ काफ़ी आसान है। इसके लिए सीधे खड़े हो जाएं। पैरों को कंधों के बराबर पर रखें। अब हथेलियों को खुली रखते हुए दोनों हाथों को ऊपर ले जाएं और फिर नीचे लाते हुए पीठ की ओर ले जाएं। शुरूआत में 10-10 के सेट लगाएं। इससे हाथ मज़बूत बनेंगे।

लैग रेज़

इसे करने से पेट और कमर की चर्बी कम होती है साथ ही पैर भी मज़बूत बनते हैं। इसे करने के लिए सीधे लेट जाएं। अब सिर को थोड़ा उठाएं और हाथों की मदद से टिकाएं। अब तस्वीर में दिखाए अनुसार घुटनों को मोड़ते हुए पैरों को ऊपर की ओर सीधे ले जाएं। इसी स्थिति में अगर चंद मिनट रह सकें, तो बेहतर। अन्यथा कम से कम आधा मिनट रुककर पुन: पहली वाली स्थिति में आ जाएं और कुछ देर रुककर शुरूआत करें। शुरू में 5-5 के सैट लगाएं, समय के साथ बढ़ाते जाएं।

सुपरमैन एक्सरसाइज़

यह एक्सरसाइज़ दिखने में जितनी आसान है, करने में उतनी ही मज़ेदार है। इसे करने के लिए पेट के बल सीधे लेट जाएं। अब अपने हाथों को तस्वीर में दिखाए अनुसार सामने की ओर सीधा रखें। अब हाथों से सीने तक का हिस्सा और घुटनों से लेकर पंजों तक का हिस्सा एक साथ उठाना है, जैसे कि उड़ रहे हों। 30 सेकंड में जितनी बार कर सकते हैं करें। धीरे-धीरे समय बढ़ा सकते हैं। इससे पेट कम होगा और रीढ़ की हड्‌डी मज़बूत बनेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser