सौभाग्य व्रत:करवा चौथ के अलावा इन सुहाग पर्वों को भी सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए मनाया जाता है

एक घंटा पहले
  • करवा चौथ सुहाग पर्व है। इसके अलावा भी हमारे देश में कई पर्व हैं, जिन्हें महिलाएं सौभाग्य और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए मनाती हैं।

हरतालिका तीज

यह त्योहार भाद्रपद शुक्ल पक्ष की तृतीय तिथि को मनाया जाता है। इस दिन सुहागिनें व्रत रखकर गौरीशंकर की पूजा करती हैं। हरतालिका शब्द दो शब्दों से मिलकर बना है- हरत और आलिका। हरत का अर्थ है अपहरण और आलिका यानी सहेली। इस नाम का सम्बंध एक पौराणिक कथा से है। इसके अनुसार माता पार्वती की सखियां उनका अपहरण करके जंगल में ले गई थीं ताकि उनके पिता उनकी इच्छा के विरुद्ध उनका विवाह भगवान विष्णु से न कर दें। ये त्योहार मुख्य रूप से उत्तर व मध्य भारत में मनाया जाता है। दक्षिण में इस व्रत को ‘गौरी हब्बा’ के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

कजली तीज

इसे कजरी तीज, बूढ़ी तीज, सातूड़ा तीज आदि नामों से भी जाना जाता है। यह भाद्र मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की तृतीय तिथि को मनाई जाती है। यह हरियाली तीज यानी छोटी तीज के बाद आती है। कजरी तीज पर भी भगवान शिव और माता पार्वती की पूजा की जाती है। इसमें महिलाएं व्रत रखकर और पूजन कर अखंड सौभाग्यवती रहने की कामना करती हैं। पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार इसी दिन मां पार्वती ने कठोर तपस्या से भगवान शिव को प्राप्त किया था। यह ख़ासतौर पर उत्तर और मध्य भारत में मनाया जाता है।

हरियाली तीज

सावन महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की तृतीय तिथि को हरियाली तीज उत्तर भारत के अनेक प्रांतों में मनाई जाती है। व्रत में भगवान शिव और पार्वती की पूजा की जाती है। पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार पार्वती ने भगवान शिव को पति रूप में पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या की थी। पार्वती के तप से शिव प्रसन्न हुए और हरियाली तीज के दिन ही उनको पत्नी के रूप में स्वीकार किया। इस दिन महिलाएं बाग़ों में झूला झूलती हैं और हाथों पर मेहंदी रचाती हैं।

वट सावित्री

वट सावित्री व्रत ज्येष्ठ मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की अमावस्या को किया जाता है। कथा है कि सावित्री ने वट वृक्ष के नीचे अपने मृत पति के प्राण लौटा लाए थे। इसलिए इस व्रत में वट वृक्ष का भी महत्व है। महिलाएं अखंड सौभाग्य और कल्याण के लिए यह व्रत करती हैं। वट वृक्ष यानी बरगद पर जल चढ़ाकर कुमकुम, अक्षत लगाती हैं और पेड़ की शाखा में चारों तरफ़ से रोली बांधती हैं। पूजा के बाद सती सावित्री की कथा सुनती हैं। पुराणों के अनुसार बरगद के पेड़ पर ब्रह्मा, विष्णु और महेश तीनों का वास होता है। सुहागिनें ज्येष्ठ कृष्ण त्रयोदशी से अमावस्या तक तीन दिनों के लिए व्रत रखती हैं और कुछ महिलाएं सिर्फ़ अमावस्या के दिन ही व्रत रखती हैं।

