पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सलीका:अच्छे पड़ोसी बनें, परेशानी की वजह नहीं

3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अच्छे पड़ोसी वही होते हैं, जो हमेशा ताल-मेल बनाकर चलें।
  • जानिए, किन बातों का ख़्याल रखकर एक अच्छे पड़ोसी साबित हो सकते हैं।

जब आप किसी नए घर में शिफ्ट होते हैं या बगल वाले घर में कोई व्यक्ति या परिवार आ रहा हो, तो बस यही कामना होती है कि पड़ोसी अच्छा मिले। आपके उनसे कैसे संबंध होंगे, ये दोनों के व्यवहार पर निर्भर करता है। ऐसे में आप अपनी तरफ़ से अच्छे पड़ोसी साबित होने की कोशिश करते रहें....

मेहमाननवाज़ी को तत्पर रहें

नए पड़ोसी आएं या कोई बाहर से घर लौट रहा हो, तो उससे मदद के लिए, चाय, खाने के लिए ज़रूर पूछें। आप ख़ुद के हिसाब से देखेंगे, तो यह बहुत बड़ी मदद हो जाती है। किसी के घर मेहमान आए हों, तो फोन करके पूछ लें कि किसी कामगार, सामान या किसी सुविधा की ज़रूरत तो नहीं है। नए पड़ोसियों को दूसरों से परिचित करवाने, आसपास के बाज़ार की जानकारी व मोहल्ले की सुविधाओं के बारे में बताएं।

परेशानी की वजह ना बनें

आपकी कुछ आदतें पड़ोसी को परेशान कर सकती हैं। घर का कचरा या धूल पड़ोसी के घर के सामने ना डालें। अगर खुली पार्किंग है, तो अपनी गाड़ी अपने ही घर के सामने रखें। गमले या सामान अपने घर के हिस्से पर रखें। बच्चों के लिए घर के सामने खेलने की जगह हो, तो उनकी मदद करें। इसमें उनकी सुरक्षा भी है कि वे घर के पास ही खेलें। अपने पालतुओं को भी संभालकर रखें।

हमेशा विश्वास कायम रखें

घरेलू कामगार अक्सर इधर-उधर की बातें बताते रहते हैं। उनसे ना तो ऐसी बातें सुनें और ना ही कहने को प्रेरित करें। कामगारों की खींचतान भी ना करें कि पहले हमारे घर आओ, उनके घर में काम ही क्या रहता है आदि। हर इंसान अपने पड़ोसी में एक सच्चा हितैषी ढूंढता है, आप भी वैसे बनें और आपस में विश्वास बनाए रखें।

हिसाब रखना ठीक नहीं

कुछ लोग हमेशा दूसरों के घर आने-जाने वालों पर नज़र रखे रहते हैं, यह आदत मददगार साबित होती है। लेकिन अगर वे हिसाब रखने लगें और गाहे-बगाहे इसकी पड़ताल कुछ यूं करें कि बेचारे पड़ोसी शर्मिंदा हो जाएं, तो इस आदत को अनुचित कहना ठीक होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser