सलाह:फैशन के साथ समझदारी भी बरतें

जसमीत चड्‌डा3 घंटे पहले
  • फैशनेबल दिखने की चाह में अक्सर महिलाएं ग़लतियां कर बैठती हैं। इस कारण कुछ वक़्त की सज्जा में सेहत के साथ समझौता कर बैठती हैं।
  • कुछ सावधानी रखने की ज़रूरत है, आइए जानते हैं इस बारे में।

स्लिम वेयर
आजकल बदलती जीवनशैली के कारण अधिकतर लोग पेट की चर्बी से परेशान हैं। इसे छुपाने के लिए स्लिम वेयर का सहारा लेते हैं। लेकिन अधिक समय तक इन्हें पहनने से पेट पर दबाव पड़ता है।
सलाह... स्लिम वेयर को कभी-कभार ही पहनें या ख़ास मौक़ों पर पहनें। लगातार इनका इस्तेमाल करने से कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याएं सिर उठा सकती हैं। दिनभर कसावट के कारण कई तरह के इंफेक्शन होने की भी आशंका रहती है।

हील्स पहनना
अधिकतर महिलाएं हाई हील्स पसंद करती हैं। ख़ासतौर से पार्टी-फंक्शंस में तो अधिकतर सभी हील्स में दिखती हैं। लेकिन अधिक हील्स ज़्यादा वक़्त तक पहनना नुकसानदायक होता है। इससे घुटनों पर अधिक दबाव पड़ता है और कमर दर्द की समस्या भी हो सकती है।
सलाह... हमेशा डेढ़ या दो इंच से अधिक हील्स न पहनें। हील्स को ख़ास मौक़ों पर पहनें लेकिन सिर्फ़ 2-3 घंटों के लिए ही। इसके साथ ही कोशिश करें कि प्लेटफॉर्म्स हील का ही चुनाव करें।

बड़े बैग्स का चलन
आजकल महिलाएं बड़े बैग्स लेना पसंद करती है। इसका एक कारण यह भी है कि इनमें ज़रूरत का सारा सामान आसानी से आ जाता है और ये दिखने में भी अच्छे लगते हैं। लेकिन कई बार ये सेहत के लिए हानिकारक साबित होते हैं।
सलाह... हैवी बैग्स से कंधे और गर्दन में दर्द हो सकता है। लगातार इन्हें लटकाने से कंधे पर निशान तक बन जाते हैं। इसलिए यदि बड़े बैग्स का शौक़ है तो इनमें सामान कम रखें या बस ज़रूरत का ही रखें, जबरन ठूंसने की कोशिश न करें।

हैवी ईयररिंग्स
शादी-पार्टी में पारम्परिक दिखने की चाह में कई बार बड़े झुमके या लटकन वाले ईयररिंग्स पहन लिए जाते हैं। ये दिखने में बेशक सुंदर लगें लेकिन इन्हें अधिक समय तक पहनना मुश्किल में डाल सकता है। इनसे कान लटक सकता है साथ ही दर्द व खुजली की समस्या होने लगती है।
सलाह... आजकल थ्रेड वर्क के हल्के ईयररिंग्स कहीं भी आसानी से उपलब्ध हो जाते हैं। ये अलग-अलग रंगों में भी मिलते हैं। इसके साथ ही हैवी ईयररिंग्स पहनने पड़ रहे हैं तो पेच के साथ स्टॉपर लगाकर पहनें। इससे कान लटकेगा नहीं।

सौंदर्य उत्पाद
ये बड़ी समस्या है। महिलाएं सुंदर और रंग निखारने की चाह में कोई भी उत्पाद इस्तेमाल कर लेती हैं। इसमें फेयरनेस क्रीम हो, फेसवॉश या फिर कोई लोशन। बिना सोचे-समझें कोई भी प्रोडक्ट न लें। इससे त्वचा को नुकसान पहुंचता है। कई बार रसायनयुक्त उत्पाद त्वचा में लाली, रैशेज़, खुजली की समस्या पैदा कर देते हैं।
सलाह... हमेशा अच्छी गुणवत्ता वाले प्रोडक्ट ही ख़रीदे। उत्पाद पर लिखे दिशा-निर्देशों को ठीक से पढ़कर व अपनी त्वचा के अनुसार ही उत्पाद का चुनाव करें। सही उत्पादों का चयन करने से न सिर्फ फैशन का ध्यान रखना संभव हो पाता है, बल्कि ये सुविधानजक भी रहता है।

