नए पकवान आजमाएं:घर में कुछ नया बनाकर रेस्तरां वाली फीलिंग के साथ खाने का लुत्फ उठाएं

4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

इस साल के त्योहारों में और बीते साल के त्योहारों में बहुत अंतर है। उन पलों को याद करके निराश होने के बजाय इसको नूतन प्रयोग से बेहतर बनाने की कोशिश करें।

त्योहारों में कई परिवार घूमते-फिरते हुए बाहर ही खा लेते हैं, जो कि इस समय मुमकिन नहीं है। अगर उन पलों को याद कर रहे हैं, तो निराश होने के बजाय घर में ही नए-नए पकवान बनाकर देखिए। अक्सर कुछ नया आज़माकर पूरी रेस्तरां वाली औपचारिकता के साथ बैठकर उनका लुत्फ़ उठाएं। घर में बिताए ये पल भी आगे जाकर याद करेंगे।

