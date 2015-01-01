पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोधकथा दीये ने बहुत कुछ दिया है:एक दीया जलाने से कई परिवारों के कष्टों का अंधकार होता है दूर

हेमंत उपाध्याय2 घंटे पहले
एक संत ने दीपावली पर माटी के दीये जलाने का सुझाव देते हुए पूछा, ‘इससे कितने परिवारों को मदद मिलेगी?’ एक व्यक्ति ने उत्तर दिया- ‘एक। कुम्हार के परिवार को।’ दूसरे ने उत्तर दिया- ‘दो को। कुम्हार व तेली के परिवार को।’ तीसरे से पूछा, उसका उत्तर था, ‘तीन। कुम्हार, तेली व जुलाहे के परिवार को।’

संत ने कहा- ‘जवाब अभी भी अधूरा है।’ चौथे ने कहा- ‘इन सबके अलावा किसान के परिवार को भी अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से मदद मिलेगी।’

संत बोले- ‘अभी भी उत्तर में कसर बाक़ी है।’ पांचवें ने कहा, ‘उक्त चार परिवारों के अलावा किसान के यहां कपास बोने वाले मज़दूर परिवार, कपास के बीज बेचने वाले व्यापारी परिवार, कपास तोड़ने वाले मज़दूर परिवार, कपास शहर ले जाने वाले गाड़ी मालिक एवं गाड़ी चालक के परिवार को, यहां तक कि तेल के उद्योग से जुड़े सभी परिवारों को मदद मिलेगी।’

गहराई से सोचने पर पता चलता है कि एक दीपक कितने घरों में चूल्हा जलाने की क्षमता रखता है, अर्थात दीया प्रज्वलित करने की इस दैवीय प्रथा से कितने परिवार लाभान्वित होते हैं। इसका लाभ अनंत रहेगा। संत प्रसन्न हो गए।

संत बोले- ‘बिना सोचे हम सुप्रथाओं को तोड़-मरोड़ रहे हैं। मिट्टी के दीये जलाने से दीये जलाने वाले परिवार के साथ ही बहुत सारे परिवारों में कष्टों का अंधकार दूर होगा और देवता भी प्रसन्न होंगे। अतः माटी के दीप जलाने की प्रथा जारी रखें। स्वदेशी अपनाएं- ‘वस्तुएं भी, संस्कार भी।’

