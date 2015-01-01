पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपाय:सर्दियों में खिड़की और दरवाजे बंद कर, इस तरह रखें अंदर की हवा शुद्ध

डॉ. मृणाल सरकार
  • सर्दियों में ठंडी हवा से बचने के लिए घर के सभी दरवाज़े और खिड़कियां बंद करनी पड़ती हैं। ऐसे में घर की हवा शुद्ध कैसे रख सकते हैं, इसके उपाय जानते हैं...

सफ़ाई नियम से करें...

दीवारों पर नमी, कबाड़ की अधिकता, गद्दे-तकियों पर जमी धूल, रसोई में गंदगी और कोनों में इकट्‌ठा सामान आदि हवा की गुणवत्ता ख़राब करने के लिए ज़िम्मेदार हैं। वायु बेहतर करने के लिए घर के हर कोने की नियमित सफ़ाई करें। सजावटी सामानों को बंद करके रख दें ताकि धूल साफ़ करने में सुविधा हो। चादर-गिलाफ़ भी हर हफ़्ते बदल दें।

पौधे लगाएं...

घर के अंदर तुलसी, मनीप्लांट, स्पाइडर प्लांट जैसे कई पौधे लगा सकते हैं। ये न सिर्फ़ वायु को शुद्ध करेंगे बल्कि घर में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा भी बढ़ाएंगे। घर के बाहर नीम का पेड़ हो, तो सोने पे सुहागा।

धूप दिखाएं...

गद्दे, तकिए, कंबल आदि को कुछ देर धूप में रखें ताकि उनसे नमी दूर हो सके। इससे फफूंद की समस्या नहीं होगी और बीमार पड़ने से बचेंगे।

एग्ज़ॉस्ट फैन काम आए...

एग्ज़ॉस्ट फैन घर की ख़राब वायु और नमी को दूर करता है। यह घर की हवा को शुद्ध करने में मदद करता है। घर की हवा शुद्ध करने के लिए एयर प्यूरीफायर का इस्तेमाल भी कर सकते हैं।

आग से दूर ही रहें...

लोग आग जलाकर उसके सामने बैठना पसंद करते हैं। इसकी गर्माहट लेने के चलते वे भूल जाते हैं कि आग न सिर्फ़ उनके घर की दीवारों को ख़राब करती है बल्कि घर के अंदर की वायु भी प्रदूषित होती है।

