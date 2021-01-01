पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निदान की पर्ची:सही आहार और व्यायाम से बढ़ेगी ऊंचाई, थायरॉइड से भी रुक सकता कद

डॉ. मिनाक्षी फुलारा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों को शुरु से ही सही और पौष्टिक आहार दिया जाए, तो ऊंचाई में बहुत फ़र्क़ पड़ता है।
  • आहार के अलावा भी कई कारण हैं, जिनकी वजह से बढ़ता कद रुक सकता है

सवाल...

मेरी उम्र 15 साल है । मेरी हाईट 4’11 है । मैने कहीं पढ़ा था कि ‘एक चम्मच गुड़ और एक चम्मच प्याज़ का रस पीने से हाइट बढ़ती है।’ क्या ये सही है? या कोई और निदान बताएं।

— अंकिता, ई-मेल पर

जवाब...

किसी भी बीमारी या समस्या को हल करने के लिए प्राकृतिक इलाज मौजूद है, लेकिन वैज्ञानिक रूप से इस तरह के समाधान को बहुत ज़्यादा मान्यता नहीं दी जाती। यह माना जाता है कि 1 वर्ष की आयु और युवावस्था के बीच बच्चे हर साल लगभग 2 इंच बढ़ते हैं। जब युवावस्था में पहुंच जाते हैं, तो वे हर साल 4 इंच की दर से बढ़ते हैं। ऊंचाई में होने वाला यह विकास और वृद्धि ग्रोथ हार्मोन (जीएच) या सोमैटोट्रोपिन द्वारा होती है, जिसे ह्यूमन ग्रोथ हार्मोन (एचजीएच) के रूप में भी जाना जाता है।

ऊंचाई का बढ़ना एक प्राकृतिक प्रक्रिया होती है। जीन भी ऊंचाई बढ़ाने में भूमिका निभाते हैं। आनुवांशिक विकास किसी व्यक्ति की ऊंचाई का लगभग 80% होता है। संतुलित आहार लेना बहुत ज़रूरी है। बचपन में प्रोटीन और खनिज, विटामिन ए और डी युक्त संतुलित आहार लेने से ऊंचाई में बहुत फ़र्क़ पड़ता है। आपको प्रोटीन और कैल्शियम से भरपूर खाद्य पदार्थ जैसे बीन्स, हरी पत्तेदार सब्ज़ियां, बादाम, अंडे और खजूर का सेवन करना चाहिए। आप वज़न कम करने के लिए भोजन खाना ना छोड़े क्योंकि भोजन ना खाने से पर्याप्त पोषण की कमी आपके विकास में बाधा डाल सकती है।

अगर आपका वज़न बहुत ज़्यादा है, तो थायरॉइड का टेस्ट कराएं। इस हार्मोन की अनियमितता की वजह से भी कद का बढ़ना रुकता है। भरपूर नींद लेना बहुत ज़रूरी है। सोने और जागते वक़्त शरीर की स्थिति सही होने से वृद्धि और ऊंचाई में ख़ास फ़र्क़ पड़ता है। आपकी ऊंचाई प्राकृतिक रूप से बढ़ती रहे इसके लिए आपको नियमित रूप से व्यायाम करना चाहिए। तैरना, रस्सी या सलाख़ों से लटकना, रस्सी कूद, साइड स्ट्रेचिग, कोबरा स्ट्रेच और पेल्विक ब्रिजिंग जैसे व्यायाम की कोशिश करें क्योंकि इनको करने से ऊंचाई बढ़ने में मदद मिलती है।

