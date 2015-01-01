पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा बिदाई:बेटियों की बिदाई घर से हो सकती है मन से नहीं, ऐसे ही एहसास को बयां करती मधु की ये कहानी

शर्मिला चौहान2 घंटे पहले
  • नए घर जाते हुए मधु को मां की चिंता थी। उसने मां को ही नहीं, भैया-भाभी को भी समझाने की ठान ली। बेटियां मन से कहां विदा होती हैं!

आज मधु की बिदाई है। पिछले कई महीनों से ख़ूब तैयारियां चल रही थीं। मम्मी ने अच्छे से अच्छा करने की कोशिश की थी।

‘मम्मी, इतना ख़र्च क्यों करना है? आपको अपने आगे के लिए भी सोचना चाहिए।’ मधु को शादियों का ताम-झाम सख़्त नापसंद था। उसे मां की चिंता थी, इसीलिए रोक-टोक करती रहती। सो आज भी कर रही थी। ‘अरे वाह! शादी चार रिश्तेदार, दोस्तों के परिवारों को तो बुलाकर ही करेंगे न, आख़िर अपना भी तो स्टेटस देखना है।’ भैया ने अपनी बात रखी।

‘पर भैया, विपिन के परिवार को भी सादे समारोह में शादी करनी है।’ मधु ने होने वाली ससुराल के बारे में बताया।

‘वो न करें न सही, हम तो ऐसा नहीं कर सकते।’ भैया की बात मधु को चुभ गई। पापा के छोड़े गए पैसों और घर के आने वाले किराए पर निर्भर रहने वाले भैया ने कई प्रयासों के बाद भी कोई नौकरी नहीं पाई थी। मधु का बैंक में नौकरी करना कहीं न कहीं उन्हें परेशान करता था। दोनों की सोच में भी अंतर आने लगा था। मां के आर्थिक नुक़सान के साथ ही भावनात्मक संबल की क्षति भी मधु देख रही थी। विधवा रमिया मौसी, जिन्हें मधु इस घर में अपने बचपन से देख रही थी, आज से चार महीने पहले उन्हें भाभी ने काम से हटा दिया था।

‘अब मौसी से काम तो होता नहीं और फिर पैसे, खाना-पीना सब कुछ देना है तो उनकी जगह मैं दूसरी कामवाली रख रही हूं।’ साल भर पहले आई भाभी को रमिया मौसी शायद सिर्फ़ एक कामवाली बाई ही लगती थीं, जबकि वो मम्मी की सखी और परिवार की एक सदस्य थीं।

रमिया मौसी के जाने के बाद मम्मी बुझी-बुझी सी रहने लगी थीं। भाभी मायके की रौनक़ हैं, उनका विरोध करना भी मधु के लिए ठीक नहीं था। वो यह भी जानती थी कि धन तो फिर आ जाएगा, लेकिन मन की संभाल ज़रूरी है।

‘अरे! जल्दी करो भाई। बिदाई का मुहूर्त हो गया है।’ पंडितजी की आवाज़ से स्त्रियों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी।

सूप से चावल, लाई फेंकते हुए अश्रुपूरित नेत्रों से मधु मम्मी के गले लग गई और कान में जाने क्या बात कही कि मम्मी ने चौंककर सामने देखा। वहां खड़ी रमिया मौसी को देखती रह गईं।

‘आपने हमें कितना कुछ दिया मम्मी, आज हम सब आपको आपकी सखी लौटा रहे हैं,’ कहते हुए मधु ने भैया-भाभी को अपनी इस अनोखी मांग पूरी करने के लिए गले से लगा लिया और अपने नए संसार की ओर क़दम बढ़ा लिए।

