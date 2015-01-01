पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहानी 'बेटी':बेटियां घर छोड़ती हैं, घर वालों को नहीं; सिमरन की ये भावुक कहानी कर देगी आपकी आंखें नम

प्रदीप सकरगाये30 मिनट पहले
  • बेटियां घर छोड़ती हैं, घर वालों को नहीं। इस सच का एहसास उनके पास सदा बना रहता है, बस घर के लोगों को ज़रा देर लगती है इसे समझने में।

खिड़की के पास खड़ी सिमरन सोच रही थी, ‘भाईदूज आने वाली है पर इस बार न तो मां ने फोन करके भैया के आने की बात कही और न ही मुझे आने को बोला। ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है। हे भगवान बस ठीक हो सबकुछ।’ अपनी सास से बोली, ‘मांजी, मुझे बहुत डर लग रहा है। पता नहीं क्या हो गया। मुझे कैसे भूल गए इस बार।’ सास ने इजाज़त देते हुए कहा, ‘कोई बात नही बेटा, तुम एक बार ख़ुद जाकर देख आओ।’ सास की आज्ञा मिलने भर की देर थी कि सिमरन अपने पति साथ मायके आ पहुंची। परंतु इस बार घर के अंदर क़दम रखते ही उसे सबकुछ बदला-सा महसूस हुआ। पहले जहां उसे देखते ही मां-पिताजी के चेहरे ख़ुशी से खिल उठते थे, इस बार उन पर परेशानी की झलक साफ़ दिखाई दे रही थी। पहले भाभी उसे देखते ही दौड़ी चली आती और प्यार से गले लगा लेती थीं पर इस बार दूर से ही एक हल्की-सी मुस्कान दे डाली। भैया भी ज़्यादा ख़ुश नहीं दिखे।

सिमरन ने जैसे-तैसे एक रात बिताई परंतु अगले दिन जैसे ही उसके पति उसे मायके छोड़ वापस गए, उसने अपनी मां से बात की। तब उन्होंने बताया, ‘इस बार कोरोना के चलते भैया का काम बिल्कुल बंद हो गया। ऊपर से और समस्याएं। बस इसी वजह से तेरे भैया को तेरे घर भी न भेज सकी।’ सिमरन बोली, ‘कोई बात नहीं मां, ये मुश्किल दिन भी जल्दी निकल जाएंगे, आप चिंता मत करो।’ शाम को भैया-भाभी आपस में बात कर रहे थे जो सिमरन ने सुन लीं। भैया बोल रहे थे, ‘पहले ही घर चलाना इतना मुश्किल हो रहा था, ऊपर से बेटे की कॉलेज की फीस, परसों भाईदूज है सिमरन को भी कुछ देना पड़ेगा।’

भाभी बोलीं, ‘कोई बात नहीं। आप चिंता न करें। ये मेरी चूड़ियां बहुत पुरानी हो गई हैं। इन्हें बेचकर जो पैसे आएंगे उससे सिमरन दीदी को त्योहार भी दे देंगे और कॉलेज की फीस भी भर देंगे।’ सिमरन को यह सब सुनकर बहुत बुरा लगा। भैया-भाभी ये क्या बातें कर रहे हैं, क्या मैं यहां उनको तंग करके कुछ लेने के लिए ही आती हूं! वह अपने कमरे में आ गई। तभी उसे याद आया कि शादी से कुछ समय पहले जब वह नौकरी करती थी, तो उसने बड़े शौक़ से अपनी पहली तनख़्वाह लाकर पापा को दी थी। तब पापा ने कहा था, ‘ये पैसे अपने पास ही रख ले बेटा, मुश्किल वक़्त में काम आएंगे।’ इसके बाद वह हर महीने अपनी सारी तनख़्वाह बैंक में जमा करवाती रही। शादी के बाद जब भी मायके आई, तो मां ने उसे पैसे निकलवाने को कहा पर सिमरन हर बार कह देती कि अभी मुझे ज़रूरत नहीं। पर आज उन पैसों की उसके परिवार को ज़रूरत है। वह अगले दिन ही सुबह भतीजे को साथ लेकर बैंक गई और सारे पैसे निकलवाकर पहले भतीजे की कॉलेज की फीस जमा की और फिर घर का ज़रूरी सामान ख़रीदकर घर वापस आ गई। अगले दिन जब भैया का टीका किया तो भैया ने भरी आंखी से उसके हाथ सौ का नोट रखा। सिमरन मना करने लगी तो भैया बोले, ‘ये तो शगुन है पगली, मना मत करना।’

सिमरन बोली, ‘भैया, बेटियां मायके शगुन के नाम पर कुछ लेने नहीं बल्कि अपने मां-बाप की अच्छी सेहत की कामना करने, भैया-भाभी को मां-बाप की सेवा करते देख ढेरों दुआएं देने और बड़े होते भतीजे-भतीजियो की नज़र उतारने आती हैं। जितनी बार मायके की दहलीज़ पार करती हैं ईश्वर से उस दहलीज़ की सलामती की दुआएं मांगती हैं। जब मुझे देख मां-पापा के चेहरे पर रौनक़ आ जाती है, भाभी दौड़कर गले लगाती हैं, आप लाड़ लड़ाते हो, मुझे मेरा शगुन मिल जाता है।’

अगले दिन सिमरन ने मायके से विदा लेकर ससुराल जाने के लिए जैसे ही दहलीज़ के पार क़दम रखा कि भैया का फोन बज उठा। उन्हें अपने व्यापार के लिए बहुत बड़ा ऑर्डर मिला था। वे सोचने लगे, ‘सचमुच बहन-बेटियां मायके कुछ लेने नहीं बल्कि अपनी बेशकीमती दुआएं देने आती हैं। जब वे घर की दहलीज़ पार कर अंदर आती हैं तो बरक़त भी अपने आप भीतर चली आती है। हर बहन-बेटी के दिल की तमन्ना होती है कि उसका मायका हमेशा ख़ुशहाल रहे और तरक़्क़ी करे। मायके की ख़ुशहाली देख उसके अंदर एक अलग ही ताक़त भर जाती है जिससे उसके अपने जीवन में पेश आने वाली मुश्किलों का वो डटकर सामना कर पाती है।’ भैया की आंखों से ख़ुशी के आंसू बहने लगे।

