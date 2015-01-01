पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सजावट:इन तरीकों से घर को सजा कर बढ़ाएं घर की रौनक

अनुरागिनी सेंगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार की दीपावली बेहद ख़ास होने वाली है, क्योंकि इस बार सभी मिलकर घर की सजावट करेंगे, वो भी घर के ही सामान से।
  • आप भी घर को नए अंदाज़ में सजाने की सोच रहे हैं तो नीचे दिए सुझाव आपके काम के हो सकते हैं। ग़ौर करें।

1. सभी सजाएं घर

बाहर के हर कोने को ख़ूबसूरती से सजाते रहे हैं। इस दीवाली घर के बाहर की सजावट करना मुमकिन नहीं है, इसलिए घर को ही बेहतर तरीक़े से सजाकर दीपावली का मज़ा लिया जा सकता है। इसके साथ ही परिवार के सभी सदस्य मिलकर सजावट करेंगे तो त्योहार का मज़ा भी दोगुना हो जाएगा।

2. घर का कोना हो ख़ास

इस बार दीपावली को स्पेशल ब नाने के लिए घर के हर कोने की सजावट की जा सकती है। इसके लिए हर कमरे के एक-एक कोने को चुन लीजिए। इन कोनों में गद्दे बिछाकर वहां रंगीन लाइट्स लगाएं और आसपास पौधे रखें। पूरे कमरे में यह कोना अलग नज़र आएगा। यदि गद्दे नहीं बिछाना चाहते तो कुर्सी रख सकते हैं और इस पर रंगीन कवर डाल सकते हैं। इस जगह बैठकर अपने दूर बैठे परिजनों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए वीडियो कॉल कीजिए।

3. दरवाज़ों की बारी आई

सभी घर की सजावट करते हैं, बालकनी की सजावट करते हैं लेकिन कमरों के दरवाज़ों पर ध्यान कम ही जाता है। इस बार कमरों के दरवाज़ों को भी सजाएं। दरवाज़ों पर फूलों को चिपकाया जा सकता है, दरवाज़े की किनारियों पर एलईडी लाइट्स लगा सकते हैं। यदि राजस्थानी थीम चाहते हैं तो छोटे आकार के शीशे भी लगा सकते हैं।

4. रंग अच्छे लगते हैं

कमरों को जीवंत दिखाना चाहते हैं तो इस दिवाली रंगों के साथ प्रयोग करें। इसके लिए चटख रंग की चादर और ढेर सारे कुशन और तकियों का इस्तेमाल करें। इनके कवर भी रंगीन हों तो और अच्छा है। बैठक में सोफे या फिर दीवान पर इन तकिए और कुशन को सजा सकते हैं। रंगों के मेल से कमरा जीवंत हो उठेगा और दीपावली पर इससे बेहतर क्या होगा!

5. टेबल की सजावट

सेंटर टेबल पर हमेशा फ्लोटिंग कैंडल से सजावट करते हैं तो इस बार फूलों से सजाकर देखें। इसके लिए गेंदे, गुलाब आदि की पत्तियां लेकर उनसे टेबल के बीच में डिज़ाइन बनाएं। टेबल पर अपनी रुचि के अनुसार पसंदीदा सजावट कर सकते हैं। ध्यान रहे, बीचो-बीच दीया जलाना न भूलें। फूलों की सजावट कमरे को फ्रेश लुक देगी।

6. नई सजावट

एंटीक़ यानी पुराना सामान हो तो उसे निकालकर साफ़ कर लें। इनमें पुरानी केतली, तांबे या पीतल के गिलास, पुराने लोटे आदि को अच्छी तरह से धोकर साफ़ करें। इन पर पेंट कर सकते हैं। यदि पेंट नहीं करना तो इन्हें उल्टा करके रखें। इससे तली वाला हिस्सा ऊपर आ जाएगा जिस पर दीये जलाकर रख सकते हैं। नई तरह की यह सजावट घर को नया रूप देगी।

7. दीप लगाएं

इस बार लाइट्स के अलावा दीपों से भी सजावट कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए अपनी पसंद के अनुसार दीये या कुल्लड़ लाकर उन्हें पेंट करें और बालकनी में लगाएं। घर के बाहर मुख्य द्वार पर भी इन दीयों को लगा सकते हैं। ये रंगों के कारण दिखने में बेहद ख़ूबसूरत लगेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें