केश संवार:इस त्योहार पर अलग अंदाज से संवारे अपने बाल, अपनाएं ये अनोखे हेयर स्टाइल्स

कीर्ति सहगलएक घंटा पहले
  • करवा चौथ पर कुछ अलग तरह से बालों को संवारना चाहती हैं तो चलन में रहने वाली हेयर स्टाइल्स को जान लीजिए।
  • इन्हें बनाना भी आसान है और ये ख़ूबसूरत भी लगती हैं।

कर्ली हाफ एंड हाफ

बालों को खोलने की इच्छा है तो ये तरीक़ा अपनाएं। इससे बाल चेहरे पर भी नहीं आएंगे और खुले भी रहेंगे। इस हेयर स्टाइल को बनाने के लिए बालों को कर्ल करें और स्टाइलिश पिन्स की मदद से आगे के बाल पीछे की ओर सैट करें।

ब्रेड पोनीटेल

बालों को नए अंदाज़ में बाधना चाहती हैं, तो ये उपाय आज़माएं। इसमें एक तरफ़ के थोड़े से बाल लेकर चोटी गूंथ लें। इस चोटी को बाकी बालों के साथ पीछे लाएं और बांध लें। खुले बालों को कर्ल कर लें। एक्सेसरीज़ लगाना चाहें तो लगा लें।

लॉन्ग ट्विस्टेड ब्रेड

बालों को आगे की तरफ़ से ट्विस्ट करते हुए चोटी बनाएं। इस चोटी में थोड़ी-थोड़ी दूर पर रबर बैंड लगा लें। अब दो रबर बैंड के बीच के बालों को दोनों ओर से खींचकर हल्का-सा ढीला कर लें। बीच-बीच में एक्सेसरीज़ या फूल लगाकर चोटी को सजाएं। इस तरह की हेयर स्टाइल से बाल और लंबे लगते हैं।

