जहां दिखे चांद वहीं पूजन:ऊंची इमारतों में छिपे चांद को देखने में हुई मुश्किल, तो यूं पूरी की करवाचौथ की पूजा

रीटा मक्कड़एक घंटा पहले
  • ऊंची इमारतों ने चांद के व्रत को उन लोगों के लिए मुश्किल बना दिया है जो ढेर सारी सीढ़ियां चढ़कर छत पर नहीं जा सकती हों।
ये लगभग दस साल पहले की बात होगी। हमें अपने शहर वाले घर से इस सोसाइटी में शिफ्ट हुए लगभग चार साल हो चुके थे। यहां हम फ्लैट में रह रहे थे। वो भी ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर। हमें फ्लैट्स की लाइफ़ शहर वाले घरों से कुछ अलग ही लगी थी।हर बार जब भी करवा चौथ आता, तो नीचे वाले घरों में रहने वाली औरतों को चांद को अर्घ्य देने और चंद्र दर्शन के लिए थोड़ी ज़्यादा ही मशक्कत करनी पड़ती।

ऊपर रहने वाली औरतें तो जैसे ही चांद निकलने का शोर होता, छत पर जाकर जल्दी से पूजन कर लेतीं, लेकिन नीचे वाली इंतज़ार करती रहतीं कि कब चांद देखें और अपना व्रत खोलें। जिनमें हिम्मत होती वो तो तीन फ्लोर ऊपर जाकर छत पर पूजन कर लेतीं, लेकिन मेरे जैसी घुटनों की तकलीफ़ से परेशान इतनी सीढ़ियां चढ़ने की हिम्मत नही कर पातीं। वो भी तब जब सारे दिन कुछ भी खाया-पिया न हो।

पतिदेव बेचारे बार-बार गली में चक्कर काटते रहते चंद्र देव के इंतज़ार में। हमारे इस सोसाइटी में आने के तीन-चार साल में ही सोसाइटी के दोनों तरफ़ बड़े-बड़े मॉल बनने शुरू हो गए थे, जो इस साल मुकम्मल भी हो गए। ख़ैर, उस साल जब करवा चौथ आया और रात को 8.30 बजे टीवी में बता दिया गया कि चांद निकल आया है तो पतिदेव भी बाहर चले गए चांद को ढूंढने। बाहर जाकर देखा कि आधे घंटे में ही ऊपर की छतों पर औरतें चांद का दीदार कर रही थीं। लेकिन नीचे तो चांद कहीं दूर दूर तक दिखाई नहीं पड़ रहा था क्योंकि हर साल जहां से हमें चांद दिखता था वहां तो अब मॉल दिखाई दे रहा था। पतिदेव ने बहुत बार गली के चक्कर लगाए। गली के हर कोने से जाकर देखा कि कहीं से ज़रा-सा दिख जाए तो पत्नी का व्रत खुलवा दें। बहुत ज़्यादा समय हो रहा था और चांद कहीं नहीं दिख रहा था। उस समय तक हमारे घर में ये ट्रेंड शुरू हो गया था कि व्रत वाले दिन पत्नी को रसोई से छुट्टी दो और घर पर व्रत खोलकर खाना बाहर खाओ।

अब पतिदेव परेशान कि करें तो क्या करें। फिर मुझे अंदर आकर बोले, ‘चलो, अपना पूजन का और व्रत खोलने का सामान उठाओ और चलो मेरे साथ।’ मैंने पूछा, ‘कहां?’ तो बोले, ‘चलो तो सही।’

मैंने अपना पूजा का थाल, छलनी और अर्घ्य देने को जल का लोटा ले लिया और हम गाड़ी लेकर निकल पड़े। धीमी गति से गाड़ी चलाते हुए पतिदेव रास्ते में देखते रहे कि चांद कहां पर दिखेगा। जब हम हाईवे पर काफ़ी दूर तक आगे आ गए, इमारतों का सिलसिला ख़त्म होकर मैदानी इलाक़ा शुरू हुआ, तब जाकर चंद्र महोदय नज़र आए। पतिदेव ने गाड़ी रोकी और मुझे उतरने को कहा। पूजन का सारा सामान मैंने गाड़ी के बोनट पर रखा और हाईवे पर ही चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा की और पतिदेव को भी छलनी से देखा। तब तक लोग अपना पूजन करके घरों से बाहर घूमने या रेस्तरां के लिए निकल चुके थे और हमें इस तरह सड़क पर पूजन करते देखकर बहुत ख़ुश हो रहे थे और अपनी गाड़ी धीमी करके हमें निहारे जा रहे थे। अगर उस समय आज की तरह वीडियो बनाने का चलन होता तो पक्का हमारा वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिया जाता।

उस यादगार करवा चौथ की तस्वीरें जब भी आंखों के सामने आती हैं, हम दोनों के चेहरों पर बरबस मुस्कराहट आ ही जाती है।

