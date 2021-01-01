पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा 'कृपा':दीनानाथ जी ने विजय को ईश्वरीय कृपा का सही अर्थ समझा दिया था

पुखराज सोलंकी3 घंटे पहले
  • दुखों की गिनती करते इंसान को सुख दिखते ही नहीं। विजय भी इन्हीं शिकायतों का पुलिंदा खोले बैठे थे, जब एक गेंद ने ‘कृपा’ का अर्थ याद दिला दिया।

एक दिन दीनानाथ अपने बीमार मित्र विजय से मिलने पहुंचे। वहां पहुंचकर उनकी कुशलक्षेम पूछी तो विजय ने बताया कि अब उनका स्वास्थ्य पहले से काफी बेहतर है। थोड़ी देर बाद चाय भी आ गई और फिर उनके बीच जीवन के खट्टे-मीठे अनुभवों से होते हुए बातचीत का सिलसिला आगे बढ़ा तो विजय ने कहा, ‘क्या बताएं दीनानाथ जी. हमने तो कभी किसी का न बुरा किया, न बुरा सोचा, फिर भी ईश्वर ने हमें न जाने कौन-से कर्मों की सज़ा दी जो पिछले दिनों इतना बीमार रहना पड़ा। जबकि हमारी तो हमेशा यही कोशिश रहती है कि जितना हो सके सबका भला करें। लेकिन ईश्वर पता नहीं हमारा भला कब करेगा, कब उसकी कृपा दृष्टि हम पर पड़ेगी।’ विजय के चेहरे पर निराशा के भाव देख दीनानाथ उसे समझाते हुए बोले, ‘अगर ईश्वर हमारा भला कर भी रहा है तो किसे पता है? आप पहले बीमार थे, लेकिन अब स्वस्थ हैं। घर में सभी अपने-अपने काम में लगे हुए हैं, मतलब यहां भी सब ठीक है। जहां तक कि मैं आपको जानता हूं आपने अपने ज़माने में बहुत संघर्ष किया, उसी की बदौलत आज आप आरामदायक जीवन बिता रहे हैं। और आपके बेटे-बहू भी हर समय आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर रहते हैं। यह ईश्वरीय कृपा दृष्टि नहीं तो और क्या है?’ यह सुनने बाद भी विजय का उतरा हुआ चेहरा बता रहा था कि वह इस जवाब से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। यह देख दीनानाथ कुछ और कहते तभी खिड़की से तेज़ रफ्तार में एक गेंद आई और विजय के कानों को छूती हुई सामने की अलमारी से जा टकराई और उसके शीशे को चकनाचूर करके कहीं दूर जा गिरी। यह सब इतना जल्दी हुआ कि दोनों हड़बड़ा गए। झट से चाय का कप रखते हुए दीनानाथ बोले- ‘आप ठीक तो हैं ? कहीं लगी तो नहीं आपको ? ‘नहीं.. ईश्वर की कृपा से बाल-बाल बच गया।’ कहते हुए विजय के चेहरे पर ईश्वर के प्रति संतुष्टि के भाव आ गए। तभी एक बच्चा कमरे में आया और बोला, ‘अंकल जी.. मैं अपनी गेंद ले जाऊं?’ विजय उसे झिड़कते उससे पहले दीनानाथ बोले उठे, ‘दे दीजिए.. यह भी ईश्वर का ही एक रूप है, अब इतनी कृपा दृष्टि आपकी भी इस पर बनती है।’ यह सुनकर उनके गुस्साए चेहरे पर मुस्कान फैल गई।

