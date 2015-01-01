पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा 'और मैं नाम लिख देता हूं':दूर-दराज में बसे अपनों के लौटने की उम्मीद है दिवाली का त्योहार

कमलेश भारतीय2 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहार पर सबको याद करने से जुड़ाव महसूस होता है। कोई आ पाए, मिल पाए, ना मिल पाए, लेकिन उम्मीदों को रोशन रखना ज़रूरी है।

दिवाली से एक सप्ताह पहले अहोई माता का त्योहार आता है, तब मुझे दादी मां ज़रूर याद आती हैं। परिवार में मेरी लिखावट दूसरे भाई-बहनों से कुछ ठीक मानी जाती थी। इसलिए अहोई माता के चित्र बनाने और उसके साथ परिजनों के नाम लिखने का ज़िम्मा मेरा हुआ करता जाता।

दादी मां एक निर्देशिक की तरह मेरे पास बैठ जातीं और मैं अलग-अलग रंगों में अहोई माता का चित्र रंग डालता। फिर दादी मां एक क़लम लेकर मेरे पास आतीं और नाम लिखवाने लगतीं। वे बुआ का नाम लिखने को कहतीं।

मैं सवाल करता-

- दादी, बुआ तो जालंधर रहती हैं।

- तो क्या हुआ? है तो इसी घर की बेटी। फिर वे चाचा का नाम बोलतीं।

मैं फिर बालसुलभ स्वभाव से कह देता- दादी... चाचा तो...

- हां, हां। चाचा तेरे मद्रास में हैं। अरे बुद्धू! वे इसी घर में तो लौटेंगे। छुट्टियों में जब आएंगे तब अहोई माता के पास अपना नाम नहीं देखेंगे? अहोई माता बनाते ही इसलिए हैं कि सबका मंगल, सबका भला मांगें। इसी बहाने दूर-दराज़ बैठे बच्चों को मांएं याद कर लेती हैं। बरसों बीत गए इस बात को। अब दादी मां नहीं रहीं।

जब अहोई बनाता हूं तब सिर्फ़ अपने ही नहीं सब भाइयों के नाम लिखता हूं। हालांकि वे अलग-अलग शहरों में बसे हुए हैं। कभी आते-जाते भी नहीं। फिर भी दिवाली पर एक उम्मीद बनी रहती है कि वे आएंगे। ...और मैं नाम लिख देता हूं।

