पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानकारी:‘जेड रोलर’ से करें फेस मसाज...

नमिता शर्मा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चेहरे की मसाज के लिए कारगर है जेड रोलर
  • ये त्वचा में कसावट लाना, अतिरिक्त चर्बी कम करना, फाइन लाइंस को कम करने आदि में मददगार है।

कुछ समय पहले ही सोशल मीडिया पर सैलेब्रिटीज़ ने जेड रोलर से मसाज करते हुए कई वीडियोज़ डाले थे। इसका बड़ा कारण है कि ये फेशियल रोलर चेहरे की मसाज में काफ़ी असरदार है। ये साधारण-सा दिखने वाला उपकरण चेहरे की त्वचा में कसावट लाता है और रक्त संचार ठीक करता है।

- जेड रोलर को चेहरे पर घुमाते हुए मसाज करते हैं। इसके लिए चेहरे पर मॉइश्चराइज़र या बादाम आदि का तेल भी लगा सकते हैं। इससे चेहरे को नमी मिलती है। - इससे मालिश चेहरे पर बड़े दिखने वाले रोमछिद्रों के आकार को भी कम करती है। - यह चेहरे की अतिरिक्त चर्बी को कम करने में भी मददगार होता है। - यह चेहरे की बारीक रेखाओं को भी ख़त्म करता है और झुर्रियों को भी कम करने में मदद करता है। - इसे चेहरे पर नीचे से ऊपर की ओर प्रयोग करें। इससे त्वचा में कसावट आती है। - इसका प्रयोग सुबह के समय अन्य सौंदर्य उत्पादों को लगाने से पहले करें। - इस फेस रोलर में दो छोर होते हैं। एक बड़े आकार का पत्थर होता है जिसे माथे, गाल, जॉ लाइन और गर्दन पर मसाज के लिए इसतेमाल करते हैं और छोटे पत्थर वाला हिस्सा आंखों के नीचे और होंठो के लिए होता है। - रोलर को उपयोग करने के बाद इसे सप्ताह में एक बार सौम्य शैंपू या फेश वॉश से धो सकते हैं। - यह रोलर चेहरे पर जमे प्राकृतिक तेल को निकालने का भी काम करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser